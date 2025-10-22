Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Oct-2025 / 17:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 22 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 62,123 Highest price paid per share: 124.00p Lowest price paid per share: 118.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 121.2917p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 333,015 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,408,561 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,408,561 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.2917p 62,123

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 500 120.20 08:14:37 00357826540TRLO1 XLON 407 120.20 08:14:37 00357826541TRLO1 XLON 636 119.00 08:15:35 00357826609TRLO1 XLON 61 119.60 08:36:25 00357828286TRLO1 XLON 617 119.60 08:36:25 00357828287TRLO1 XLON 1216 119.20 08:36:51 00357828313TRLO1 XLON 633 118.20 08:42:45 00357828786TRLO1 XLON 646 118.20 08:43:41 00357828880TRLO1 XLON 645 119.00 09:12:44 00357830955TRLO1 XLON 1086 119.60 09:18:14 00357831283TRLO1 XLON 36 119.40 09:23:21 00357831469TRLO1 XLON 609 119.40 09:23:21 00357831470TRLO1 XLON 668 119.00 09:36:43 00357832106TRLO1 XLON 1300 119.00 09:48:54 00357832646TRLO1 XLON 678 118.80 10:08:31 00357833443TRLO1 XLON 1 118.80 10:08:31 00357833444TRLO1 XLON 373 119.40 10:08:33 00357833446TRLO1 XLON 274 119.40 10:09:33 00357833474TRLO1 XLON 23 119.40 10:09:33 00357833475TRLO1 XLON 191 119.40 10:09:33 00357833476TRLO1 XLON 2 119.40 10:09:33 00357833477TRLO1 XLON 60 119.40 10:09:33 00357833478TRLO1 XLON 545 120.40 10:51:15 00357835653TRLO1 XLON 101 120.40 10:51:15 00357835654TRLO1 XLON 94 120.60 10:51:15 00357835657TRLO1 XLON 974 120.60 10:51:15 00357835658TRLO1 XLON 212 121.00 10:51:58 00357835682TRLO1 XLON 975 121.00 10:51:58 00357835683TRLO1 XLON 626 121.00 10:51:58 00357835684TRLO1 XLON 199 121.20 10:52:12 00357835702TRLO1 XLON 684 121.00 10:56:30 00357835888TRLO1 XLON 1315 121.40 10:57:12 00357835911TRLO1 XLON 81 122.00 10:59:55 00357836055TRLO1 XLON 1094 122.00 10:59:55 00357836056TRLO1 XLON 626 121.20 11:05:23 00357836376TRLO1 XLON 659 121.00 11:05:29 00357836381TRLO1 XLON 721 121.60 11:18:43 00357836978TRLO1 XLON 11 121.60 11:20:14 00357837110TRLO1 XLON 84 121.80 11:23:02 00357837272TRLO1 XLON 638 121.60 11:23:06 00357837278TRLO1 XLON 154 121.80 11:30:32 00357837647TRLO1 XLON 308 121.80 11:30:32 00357837648TRLO1 XLON 825 121.60 11:32:20 00357837692TRLO1 XLON 1140 121.60 11:32:20 00357837693TRLO1 XLON 1991 121.60 11:35:27 00357837837TRLO1 XLON 667 121.40 11:44:51 00357838299TRLO1 XLON 289 121.00 12:07:30 00357839263TRLO1 XLON 344 121.00 12:10:07 00357839388TRLO1 XLON 289 121.00 12:10:07 00357839389TRLO1 XLON 661 121.00 12:38:13 00357840936TRLO1 XLON 660 120.40 12:39:04 00357840970TRLO1 XLON 62 120.00 12:45:08 00357841234TRLO1 XLON 407 120.00 12:51:54 00357841592TRLO1 XLON 469 119.80 12:58:25 00357841881TRLO1 XLON 28 119.80 12:58:25 00357841882TRLO1 XLON 159 120.40 13:45:02 00357844403TRLO1 XLON 78 120.60 13:45:13 00357844409TRLO1 XLON 68 120.60 13:45:21 00357844416TRLO1 XLON 72 120.40 13:46:01 00357844512TRLO1 XLON 554 120.40 13:46:01 00357844513TRLO1 XLON 3055 121.00 14:36:18 00357847383TRLO1 XLON 3996 121.00 14:36:18 00357847384TRLO1 XLON 391 120.60 14:36:18 00357847385TRLO1 XLON 391 120.60 14:36:18 00357847386TRLO1 XLON 257 120.40 14:36:20 00357847388TRLO1 XLON 281 120.40 14:36:20 00357847389TRLO1 XLON 110 120.40 14:36:20 00357847390TRLO1 XLON 602 120.60 14:40:25 00357847983TRLO1 XLON 66 120.60 14:40:25 00357847984TRLO1 XLON

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

668 120.60 14:44:03 00357848288TRLO1 XLON 1410 121.00 14:50:12 00357849097TRLO1 XLON 635 120.80 14:50:12 00357849098TRLO1 XLON 685 121.00 14:50:48 00357849154TRLO1 XLON 681 121.00 14:51:07 00357849203TRLO1 XLON 621 121.60 14:51:38 00357849239TRLO1 XLON 27 121.60 14:51:38 00357849240TRLO1 XLON 1855 122.00 14:54:44 00357849461TRLO1 XLON 683 122.00 14:59:58 00357850023TRLO1 XLON 2056 122.80 15:20:00 00357852078TRLO1 XLON 704 122.80 15:25:12 00357852507TRLO1 XLON 1267 122.80 15:25:12 00357852508TRLO1 XLON 38 122.60 15:27:54 00357852870TRLO1 XLON 1275 122.60 15:27:54 00357852871TRLO1 XLON 1317 122.40 15:27:54 00357852872TRLO1 XLON 659 122.00 15:28:04 00357852884TRLO1 XLON 659 122.00 15:28:04 00357852885TRLO1 XLON 630 122.20 15:28:10 00357852890TRLO1 XLON 382 123.60 15:38:15 00357853567TRLO1 XLON 651 123.20 15:40:23 00357853758TRLO1 XLON 650 123.20 15:40:23 00357853759TRLO1 XLON 685 123.00 15:40:24 00357853760TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 16:01:31 00357855707TRLO1 XLON 1164 123.60 16:01:31 00357855708TRLO1 XLON 1307 123.80 16:08:53 00357856197TRLO1 XLON 1277 124.00 16:09:56 00357856318TRLO1 XLON 1262 123.80 16:10:52 00357856403TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

