Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 15:29
1,350 Euro
-0,74 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,52019:15
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 18:51 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Oct-2025 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

22 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  22 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         62,123 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    121.2917p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 333,015 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,408,561 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,408,561 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.2917p                       62,123

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
500             120.20          08:14:37         00357826540TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             120.20          08:14:37         00357826541TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             119.00          08:15:35         00357826609TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              119.60          08:36:25         00357828286TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             119.60          08:36:25         00357828287TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             119.20          08:36:51         00357828313TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             118.20          08:42:45         00357828786TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             118.20          08:43:41         00357828880TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.00          09:12:44         00357830955TRLO1     XLON 
 
1086             119.60          09:18:14         00357831283TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              119.40          09:23:21         00357831469TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             119.40          09:23:21         00357831470TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             119.00          09:36:43         00357832106TRLO1     XLON 
 
1300             119.00          09:48:54         00357832646TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             118.80          10:08:31         00357833443TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              118.80          10:08:31         00357833444TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             119.40          10:08:33         00357833446TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             119.40          10:09:33         00357833474TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              119.40          10:09:33         00357833475TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             119.40          10:09:33         00357833476TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              119.40          10:09:33         00357833477TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              119.40          10:09:33         00357833478TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             120.40          10:51:15         00357835653TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             120.40          10:51:15         00357835654TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              120.60          10:51:15         00357835657TRLO1     XLON 
 
974             120.60          10:51:15         00357835658TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             121.00          10:51:58         00357835682TRLO1     XLON 
 
975             121.00          10:51:58         00357835683TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             121.00          10:51:58         00357835684TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             121.20          10:52:12         00357835702TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             121.00          10:56:30         00357835888TRLO1     XLON 
 
1315             121.40          10:57:12         00357835911TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              122.00          10:59:55         00357836055TRLO1     XLON 
 
1094             122.00          10:59:55         00357836056TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             121.20          11:05:23         00357836376TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.00          11:05:29         00357836381TRLO1     XLON 
 
721             121.60          11:18:43         00357836978TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              121.60          11:20:14         00357837110TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              121.80          11:23:02         00357837272TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             121.60          11:23:06         00357837278TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             121.80          11:30:32         00357837647TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             121.80          11:30:32         00357837648TRLO1     XLON 
 
825             121.60          11:32:20         00357837692TRLO1     XLON 
 
1140             121.60          11:32:20         00357837693TRLO1     XLON 
 
1991             121.60          11:35:27         00357837837TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             121.40          11:44:51         00357838299TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             121.00          12:07:30         00357839263TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             121.00          12:10:07         00357839388TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             121.00          12:10:07         00357839389TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             121.00          12:38:13         00357840936TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             120.40          12:39:04         00357840970TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              120.00          12:45:08         00357841234TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             120.00          12:51:54         00357841592TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             119.80          12:58:25         00357841881TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              119.80          12:58:25         00357841882TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             120.40          13:45:02         00357844403TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              120.60          13:45:13         00357844409TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              120.60          13:45:21         00357844416TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              120.40          13:46:01         00357844512TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             120.40          13:46:01         00357844513TRLO1     XLON 
 
3055             121.00          14:36:18         00357847383TRLO1     XLON 
 
3996             121.00          14:36:18         00357847384TRLO1     XLON 
 
391             120.60          14:36:18         00357847385TRLO1     XLON 
 
391             120.60          14:36:18         00357847386TRLO1     XLON 
 
257             120.40          14:36:20         00357847388TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             120.40          14:36:20         00357847389TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             120.40          14:36:20         00357847390TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             120.60          14:40:25         00357847983TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              120.60          14:40:25         00357847984TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

668             120.60          14:44:03         00357848288TRLO1     XLON 
 
1410             121.00          14:50:12         00357849097TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             120.80          14:50:12         00357849098TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             121.00          14:50:48         00357849154TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             121.00          14:51:07         00357849203TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             121.60          14:51:38         00357849239TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              121.60          14:51:38         00357849240TRLO1     XLON 
 
1855             122.00          14:54:44         00357849461TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             122.00          14:59:58         00357850023TRLO1     XLON 
 
2056             122.80          15:20:00         00357852078TRLO1     XLON 
 
704             122.80          15:25:12         00357852507TRLO1     XLON 
 
1267             122.80          15:25:12         00357852508TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              122.60          15:27:54         00357852870TRLO1     XLON 
 
1275             122.60          15:27:54         00357852871TRLO1     XLON 
 
1317             122.40          15:27:54         00357852872TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             122.00          15:28:04         00357852884TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             122.00          15:28:04         00357852885TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.20          15:28:10         00357852890TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             123.60          15:38:15         00357853567TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.20          15:40:23         00357853758TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.20          15:40:23         00357853759TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             123.00          15:40:24         00357853760TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.60          16:01:31         00357855707TRLO1     XLON 
 
1164             123.60          16:01:31         00357855708TRLO1     XLON 
 
1307             123.80          16:08:53         00357856197TRLO1     XLON 
 
1277             124.00          16:09:56         00357856318TRLO1     XLON 
 
1262             123.80          16:10:52         00357856403TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405905 
EQS News ID:  2217166 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217166&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.