Consero Global Unveils the Future of Finance & AI-Native Brand Promise at Inaugural AMPLIFY Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), successfully concluded its inaugural client event, AMPLIFY 2025. The landmark event, co-hosted with CPA.com and held at its company headquarters, brought together over 200 commercial and nonprofit finance leaders to explore the evolving landscape of strategic finance.

The event's capstone, the unveiling of Consero's new AI-native strategic vision, encapsulated its revitalized brand promise, "Fueling Financial Greatness". This relaunch marks a significant evolution of the company's service model, designed to provide unmatched efficiency and insight by embedding intelligent automation and advanced analytics into the core of the finance function.

As a proven pathfinder, Consero's brand promises to guide finance leaders through high-stakes challenges with confidence, with a modular service model that gives CFOs the flexibility to choose what they need-from fully managed solutions to scalable resources and strategic expertise-to close faster, gain real-time insights, and thrive in moments of critical growth.

"AMPLIFY 2025 was the declaration of our new strategic vision," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "We are becoming the trusted AI partner for the Office of the CFO, curating the best of AI and analytics, embedding them into our SIMPL® platform and our service model, and delivering a plug-and-play finance function that turns data into decisions in real time."

Consero's new technology vision is the engine behind this promise, built on four key pillars:

Curator and Orchestrator of Best-of-Breed AI and Analytics: Forging strategic partnerships with proven AI leaders like Sage and BILL to deliver comprehensive integrated solutions.

SIMPL® + AI: Enhancing SIMPL® with generative AI and machine learning capabilities to move finance teams from historical reporting to forward-looking intelligence through natural language data interaction and real-time actionable insights.

Governed Data Foundation: Ensuring data integrity and reliability to power trustworthy, advanced analytics.

Building AI-Based Exception Workflows: Creating smarter, tailored processes that customize AI solutions and automate the back office.

Pairing advanced technology with an evolved service model emphasizing human expertise, Consero promises to empower clients with strategic insights at scale, eliminating the need for in-house data science teams or heavy capital investment.

"AI is rapidly accelerating the digital transformation of firms and finance teams to move beyond transactional to deliver real-time insight and strategic impact to their clients," said Erik Asgeirsson, President and CEO of CPA.com. "Businesses today can now fully realize these advanced AI and cloud computing capabilities by leveraging outsourced finance functions from leading firms like Consero."

Consero's AMPLIFY event established a new standard for finance transformation dialogue. The company's combination of AI-first approach, deep domain expertise, and proven service model positions commercial and nonprofit clients to thrive in an evolving market landscape.

Consero combines purpose-built technology, optimized processes, and expert talent to modernize finance functions for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits. Consero delivers faster time to value, scalable operations, and actionable insights to fuel clients' financial greatness. Learn more: https://conseroglobal.com/

