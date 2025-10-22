Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 19:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consero Global Unveils the Future of Finance & AI-Native Brand Promise at Inaugural AMPLIFY Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), successfully concluded its inaugural client event, AMPLIFY 2025. The landmark event, co-hosted with CPA.com and held at its company headquarters, brought together over 200 commercial and nonprofit finance leaders to explore the evolving landscape of strategic finance.

The event's capstone, the unveiling of Consero's new AI-native strategic vision, encapsulated its revitalized brand promise, "Fueling Financial Greatness". This relaunch marks a significant evolution of the company's service model, designed to provide unmatched efficiency and insight by embedding intelligent automation and advanced analytics into the core of the finance function.

As a proven pathfinder, Consero's brand promises to guide finance leaders through high-stakes challenges with confidence, with a modular service model that gives CFOs the flexibility to choose what they need-from fully managed solutions to scalable resources and strategic expertise-to close faster, gain real-time insights, and thrive in moments of critical growth.

"AMPLIFY 2025 was the declaration of our new strategic vision," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "We are becoming the trusted AI partner for the Office of the CFO, curating the best of AI and analytics, embedding them into our SIMPL® platform and our service model, and delivering a plug-and-play finance function that turns data into decisions in real time."

Consero's new technology vision is the engine behind this promise, built on four key pillars:

  • Curator and Orchestrator of Best-of-Breed AI and Analytics: Forging strategic partnerships with proven AI leaders like Sage and BILL to deliver comprehensive integrated solutions.

  • SIMPL® + AI: Enhancing SIMPL® with generative AI and machine learning capabilities to move finance teams from historical reporting to forward-looking intelligence through natural language data interaction and real-time actionable insights.

  • Governed Data Foundation: Ensuring data integrity and reliability to power trustworthy, advanced analytics.

  • Building AI-Based Exception Workflows: Creating smarter, tailored processes that customize AI solutions and automate the back office.

Pairing advanced technology with an evolved service model emphasizing human expertise, Consero promises to empower clients with strategic insights at scale, eliminating the need for in-house data science teams or heavy capital investment.

"AI is rapidly accelerating the digital transformation of firms and finance teams to move beyond transactional to deliver real-time insight and strategic impact to their clients," said Erik Asgeirsson, President and CEO of CPA.com. "Businesses today can now fully realize these advanced AI and cloud computing capabilities by leveraging outsourced finance functions from leading firms like Consero."

Consero's AMPLIFY event established a new standard for finance transformation dialogue. The company's combination of AI-first approach, deep domain expertise, and proven service model positions commercial and nonprofit clients to thrive in an evolving market landscape.

About Consero Global

Consero combines purpose-built technology, optimized processes, and expert talent to modernize finance functions for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits. Consero delivers faster time to value, scalable operations, and actionable insights to fuel clients' financial greatness. Learn more: https://conseroglobal.com/

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oX3oPmHLO4

.

SOURCE: Consero



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consero-global-unveils-the-future-of-finance-and-ai-native-brand-1090601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.