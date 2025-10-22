KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 51% Year-To-Date Earnings Growth, Continued Balance Sheet Growth, and Expands Executive Leadership Team.

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), today reported another quarter of solid financial performance, highlighted by strong earnings growth and continued balance sheet expansion.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $2.5 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. This represents a 70.0% increase in net income year-over-year.

Year-to-date net income was $6.8 million, or $6.13 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which represents a 51.0% increase from the prior year.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 32.6% to $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the same quarter in 2024. Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $1.0 million, compared to $881,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2024. Non-interest expense totaled $4.9 million, compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $20.5 million, up 27.8% from $16.0 million in the same period of 2024. Non-interest income increased to $3.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period ended September 30, 2024, while non-interest expenses were $13.9 million, compared to $12.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase reflects investments in personnel, equipment, and technology to support continued growth.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's unaudited consolidated total assets were $772.7 million, an increase of $81.8 million from $690.9 million at December 31, 2024. Net loan balances grew $67.6 million to $622.1 million, compared to $554.5 million at December 31, 2024, driven by continued loan demand across the Company's branch network. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $95.9 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $84.3 million to $702.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $618.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase included a $29.6 million increase in core deposits. Borrowings declined by $11.1 million, totaling $11.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.4 million at year's end 2024. Total stockholders' equity increased $7.3 million to $52.6 million as of September 30, 2025, from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting strong retained earnings and overall balance sheet health.

As of September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans totaling $698,000 and foreclosed real estate with a value of $500,000, representing less than 0.20% of the Company's total assets. The allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2025, totaled $4.8 million, or 0.78% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are proud to share another quarter of strong financial performance for KS Bancorp, highlighted by solid earnings growth, a healthy balance sheet, and continued momentum across our markets. Our 70% year-over-year increase in quarterly net income and 51% year-to-date increase in yearly income reflect both the strength of our core operations and the continued trust our customers place in KS Bank. Strong capital ratios, including a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.29%, along with consistent loan and deposit growth, demonstrate our financial stability and disciplined approach to growth.

This quarter also marked an exciting period of investment in our people and our communities. We were pleased to welcome Travis Bailey as Chief Administrative Officer, who brings more than twenty years of experience in community banking. His leadership will help us continue to grow, build high-performing teams, and foster customer-first service, while staying true to the values that have guided KS Bank for over a century. In addition, Mark Eason joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager, serving Lillington, Angier, and Coats, North Carolina. Matt McLamb joined the bank as a Deposit Relationship Officer, serving our footprint and developing new deposit customers while servicing cash management clients. Each of these individuals bring deep local connections, exceptional experience, and a shared passion for community banking. Their leadership strengthens our ability to provide relationship-driven service and reinforces our commitment to helping our customers and communities succeed.

As we move into the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on disciplined balance sheet management, maintaining strong credit quality, and making strategic investments in our people and technology. We continue to closely monitor the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions, including potential interest rate adjustments. We will remain proactive and deliberate in managing our balance sheet to ensure stability and long-term performance, regardless of market conditions. We will continue to manage risk carefully, remain flexible in our approach, and focus on delivering long-term value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for stockholders of record as of October 31, 2025, with payment to be made on November 10, 2025.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.29% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 9.24% as of December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

September 30, 2025 December 31, (unaudited) 2024* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 24,343 $ 10,627 Noninterest-earning 5,331 4,897 Time Deposit 738 523 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 94,319 95,946 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 498 469 Loans 626,956 558,779 Less allowance for loan losses (4,849 ) (4,259 ) Net loans 622,107 554,520 Accrued interest receivable 2,931 2,655 Foreclosed assets, net 500 - Property and equipment, net 12,737 12,231 Other assets 9,179 8,981 Total assets $ 772,683 $ 690,849 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 702,486 $ 618,156 Short-term borrowings - 11,144 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 353 323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,998 4,675 Total liabilities 720,085 645,546 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 58,563 52,675 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (7,324 ) (8,731 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,598 45,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 772,683 $ 690,849 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 10,317 $ 8,283 $ 28,877 $ 23,520 Investment securities Taxable 575 561 1,710 1,574 Tax-exempt 183 185 544 589 Dividends 6 6 18 18 Interest-bearing deposits 70 325 413 722 Total interest and dividend income 11,151 9,360 31,562 26,423 Interest expense: Deposits 3,636 3,690 10,460 9,628 Borrowings 242 185 596 750 Total interest expense 3,878 3,875 11,056 10,378 Net interest income 7,273 5,485 20,506 16,045 Provision for loan losses 277 171 810 454 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,996 5,314 19,696 15,591 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 367 340 1,057 974 Fees from trust services 432 372 1,174 1,023 Other income 211 169 751 576 Total noninterest income 1,010 881 2,982 2,573 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,015 2,532 8,567 7,547 Occupancy and equipment 698 631 1,969 1,784 Data processing & outside service fees 298 253 853 732 Advertising 81 62 210 172 Other 783 706 2,320 2,060 Total noninterest expenses 4,875 4,184 13,919 12,295 Income before income taxes 3,131 2,011 8,759 5,869 Income tax 650 550 1,962 1,365 Net income $ 2,481 $ 1,461 $ 6,797 $ 4,504 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 2.24 $ 1.32 $ 6.13 $ 4.07

