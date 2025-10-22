Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 19:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 51% Year-To-Date Earnings Growth, Continued Balance Sheet Growth, and Expands Executive Leadership Team.

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), today reported another quarter of solid financial performance, highlighted by strong earnings growth and continued balance sheet expansion.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $2.5 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. This represents a 70.0% increase in net income year-over-year.

Year-to-date net income was $6.8 million, or $6.13 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which represents a 51.0% increase from the prior year.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 32.6% to $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the same quarter in 2024. Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $1.0 million, compared to $881,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2024. Non-interest expense totaled $4.9 million, compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $20.5 million, up 27.8% from $16.0 million in the same period of 2024. Non-interest income increased to $3.0 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period ended September 30, 2024, while non-interest expenses were $13.9 million, compared to $12.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase reflects investments in personnel, equipment, and technology to support continued growth.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's unaudited consolidated total assets were $772.7 million, an increase of $81.8 million from $690.9 million at December 31, 2024. Net loan balances grew $67.6 million to $622.1 million, compared to $554.5 million at December 31, 2024, driven by continued loan demand across the Company's branch network. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $95.9 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $84.3 million to $702.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $618.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase included a $29.6 million increase in core deposits. Borrowings declined by $11.1 million, totaling $11.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.4 million at year's end 2024. Total stockholders' equity increased $7.3 million to $52.6 million as of September 30, 2025, from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting strong retained earnings and overall balance sheet health.

As of September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans totaling $698,000 and foreclosed real estate with a value of $500,000, representing less than 0.20% of the Company's total assets. The allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2025, totaled $4.8 million, or 0.78% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are proud to share another quarter of strong financial performance for KS Bancorp, highlighted by solid earnings growth, a healthy balance sheet, and continued momentum across our markets. Our 70% year-over-year increase in quarterly net income and 51% year-to-date increase in yearly income reflect both the strength of our core operations and the continued trust our customers place in KS Bank. Strong capital ratios, including a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.29%, along with consistent loan and deposit growth, demonstrate our financial stability and disciplined approach to growth.

This quarter also marked an exciting period of investment in our people and our communities. We were pleased to welcome Travis Bailey as Chief Administrative Officer, who brings more than twenty years of experience in community banking. His leadership will help us continue to grow, build high-performing teams, and foster customer-first service, while staying true to the values that have guided KS Bank for over a century. In addition, Mark Eason joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager, serving Lillington, Angier, and Coats, North Carolina. Matt McLamb joined the bank as a Deposit Relationship Officer, serving our footprint and developing new deposit customers while servicing cash management clients. Each of these individuals bring deep local connections, exceptional experience, and a shared passion for community banking. Their leadership strengthens our ability to provide relationship-driven service and reinforces our commitment to helping our customers and communities succeed.

As we move into the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on disciplined balance sheet management, maintaining strong credit quality, and making strategic investments in our people and technology. We continue to closely monitor the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions, including potential interest rate adjustments. We will remain proactive and deliberate in managing our balance sheet to ensure stability and long-term performance, regardless of market conditions. We will continue to manage risk carefully, remain flexible in our approach, and focus on delivering long-term value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for stockholders of record as of October 31, 2025, with payment to be made on November 10, 2025.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.29% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 9.24% as of December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

September 30, 2025

December 31,

(unaudited)

2024*

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks:

Interest-earning

$

24,343

$

10,627

Noninterest-earning

5,331

4,897

Time Deposit

738

523

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

94,319

95,946

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

498

469

Loans

626,956

558,779

Less allowance for loan losses

(4,849

)

(4,259

)

Net loans

622,107

554,520

Accrued interest receivable

2,931

2,655

Foreclosed assets, net

500

-

Property and equipment, net

12,737

12,231

Other assets

9,179

8,981

Total assets

$

772,683

$

690,849

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

$

702,486

$

618,156

Short-term borrowings

-

11,144

Long-term borrowings

11,248

11,248

Accrued interest payable

353

323

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,998

4,675

Total liabilities

720,085

645,546

Stockholder's Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,359

1,359

Retained earnings, substantially restricted

58,563

52,675

Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss)

(7,324

)

(8,731

)

Total stockholders' equity

52,598

45,303

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

772,683

$

690,849

* Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

30-Sep

30-Sep

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

10,317

$

8,283

$

28,877

$

23,520

Investment securities

Taxable

575

561

1,710

1,574

Tax-exempt

183

185

544

589

Dividends

6

6

18

18

Interest-bearing deposits

70

325

413

722

Total interest and dividend income

11,151

9,360

31,562

26,423

Interest expense:

Deposits

3,636

3,690

10,460

9,628

Borrowings

242

185

596

750

Total interest expense

3,878

3,875

11,056

10,378

Net interest income

7,273

5,485

20,506

16,045

Provision for loan losses

277

171

810

454

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses

6,996

5,314

19,696

15,591

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

367

340

1,057

974

Fees from trust services

432

372

1,174

1,023

Other income

211

169

751

576

Total noninterest income

1,010

881

2,982

2,573

Noninterest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

3,015

2,532

8,567

7,547

Occupancy and equipment

698

631

1,969

1,784

Data processing & outside service fees

298

253

853

732

Advertising

81

62

210

172

Other

783

706

2,320

2,060

Total noninterest expenses

4,875

4,184

13,919

12,295

Income before income taxes

3,131

2,011

8,759

5,869

Income tax

650

550

1,962

1,365

Net income

$

2,481

$

1,461

$

6,797

$

4,504

Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$

2.24

$

1.32

$

6.13

$

4.07

Contact:

Earl W. Worley, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ks-bancorp-inc.-ksbi-reports-51-year-to-date-earnings-growth-continu-1090733

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.