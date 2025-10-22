Cohesion Named HID Elite Partner, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Mobile Access and PIAM Solutions Across Smart Buildings

Joins Exclusive Group of Five Global Partners with Deepest Integration of HID Origo Platform, Enabling Mobile-First Access Across Multiple Building Systems

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Cohesion, a leading cloud-based smart building and IoT software company, today announced it has achieved Elite Partner status in the HID Technology Partner Program, one of only five companies worldwide to receive the designation. The recognition highlights Cohesion's proven expertise in access control, mobile credentialing, and large-scale system integrations across enterprise and commercial real estate environments.

Cohesion Elite HID Technology Partner



The partnership deepens the integration of HID's industry-leading Origo platform with Cohesion's Cloud Access Portal, a SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and UL Solutions Smart System Verified Platinum certified Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) solution. Together, the two companies enable building owners and operators to deliver a unified, mobile-first access experience from perimeter doors and parking garages to turnstiles and elevators, all managed through Cohesion's centralized cloud platform.

"As buildings evolve to meet modern tenant expectations, mobile-first access has shifted from a differentiator to a necessity," said Thru Shivakumar, CEO of Cohesion. "Our Elite Partner status with HID reflects our shared commitment to innovation, interoperability, and secure identity management at scale. Together, we are eliminating the friction between people, systems, and spaces to deliver the future of access control."

Cohesion's platform enables organizations to issue, manage, and revoke credentials across entire portfolios through one secure, cloud-native interface. The integration with HID Origo provides out-of-the-box compatibility with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, allowing employees, contractors, and visitors to tap in with their smartphones or wearables without plastic cards or app downloads. The result is a frictionless experience for users, operational efficiency for administrators, and enterprise-grade security and compliance for organizations, while reducing waste and increasing operational efficiencies.

Cohesion's integration library supports more than 70 access control, elevator, IoT and building systems across over 100 software versions, including Lenel OnGuard, Genetec, Johnson Control CCure, AMAG, Siemens SiPass, Kone, Thyssen Krupp, Schindler, Motorola, and Open Options, to name a few. Its event-driven, bidirectional architecture connects seamlessly with enterprise systems such as Okta, Azure AD, Microsoft Exchange, and ServiceNow, automating identity and access management without middleware or custom development. Built on a distributed cloud infrastructure, Cohesion ensures redundancy, failover, and continuous uptime for mission-critical security operations. The platform's design earned Cohesion the UL Solutions Smart System Verified Platinum rating, the highest level awarded for interoperability, cybersecurity, and performance across connected building systems.

Beyond credentialing, Cohesion provides advanced analytics through its Savvy AI data layer, delivering visibility into occupancy, threat detection, access activity, and operational performance. This data foundation, protected by end-to-end encryption and governed by patented IoT digital twin technologies, allows owners and operators to make smarter, faster decisions that improve safety, reduce costs, and increase asset value.

"Cohesion is redefining what it means to integrate access control into a smart building ecosystem," said Sanjit Bardhan, VP and Head of Mobile at HID. "Their platform connects physical identity, building systems, and data analytics in a way that continues to raise the bar for integrated building solutions. Cohesion's cloud-native approach to interoperability illustrates what seamless, secure, and scalable access should look like. This is the level of innovation that defines our Elite Partner network, and we are proud to recognize Cohesion for leading the industry forward."

Cohesion is a cloud-based smart building technology company that vertically integrates access control, workplace experience, and building operations to deliver healthy, efficient, and autonomous buildings. Founded in 2018, Cohesion's platform connects people, systems, and spaces through a unified suite of products including Digital Wallet, Cloud Access Portal, Smart Experience, Smart Maintenance, and Savvy AI. The company is the first in North America to earn UL Solutions Smart System Verified Platinum status for smart building software. Learn more at www.cohesionib.com .

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places, and things, making it possible for people to transact safely, work productively, and travel freely. HID's trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital spaces and connect things that can be identified, verified, and tracked digitally. Learn more at www.hidglobal.com .

