Pure Lithium Corp., a disruptive vertically integrated lithium metal battery technology company, officially opened its new headquarters in Chicago's Fulton Market district with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday attended by community and business leaders.

From left: Ken Hoffman, Pure Lithium Special Advisor; Dr. Yuan Gao, Member of Pure Lithium Scientific Advisory Board; Derek Willis, Vice President of Commercial Development at Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Pure Lithium Board Director; Miss Illinois Nitsaniyah Fitch; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson; Pure Lithium Founder, Chairman CEO Emilie Bodoin; Illinois State Senator Lakesia Collins; Former Massachusetts Governor Pure Lithium Board Director William F. Weld; Lisa Clemmons-Stott, Senior Economic Advisor, Director's Office, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

The opening marks a milestone in Pure Lithium's transition from pure R&D to scaling up for commercial production. Pure Lithium will build a pilot production line to advance its vertically integrated Brine to Battery technology at the 21,000-square-foot facility at 400 N. Aberdeen St.

"Today marks an inflection point for Pure Lithium," said Pure Lithium Founder, Chairman and CEO Emilie Bodoin. "After four and a half years of research and development and building up a portfolio of more than 128 patents and patent applications, we are now laser focused on rapidly growing the business and moving from the lab to market in the fastest, most capital-efficient manner possible."

In July, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded Pure Lithium an incentive package with a total estimated value of $8.5 million, including a Reimaging Electric Vehicles (REV) agreement that accounts for $4.4 million. REV provides competitive incentives for manufacturers across EV and renewables sectors to expand in or move to Illinois.

Pure Lithium's team, directors, investors and business partners joined in the celebration along with representatives of the City of Chicago and the state of Illinois.

"Supporting domestic renewable manufacturing benefits, us all in so many ways we're creating jobs, strengthening our national security and building a more sustainable, safer and healthier world not just for ourselves but for our kids and generations to come," said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. "I'm pleased to welcome Pure Lithium to Chicago and their work manufacturing our state's first commercially viable lithium metal battery, helping grow Illinois's leadership in clean energy."

Chicago's robust infrastructure and qualified workforce of technicians and highly trained engineers give Pure Lithium the resources it needs as the company shifts from pure R&D to a focus on production. By the time the company moves forward from pilot facilities to full scale production, Pure Lithium's roots will be firmly established in the Illinois ecosystem.

"This is a tremendous addition to our business landscape and a real foundation for growth and security for generations to come. I would like to say thank you Emilie for your vision. Welcome. I look forward to working with you," said Illinois State Senator Lakesia Collins

"Illinois has established itself as a premier destination for businesses to locate and expand, and Pure Lithium decision to relocate their operations from Boston to Chicago making a significant investment and bringing 50 new jobs to our region is a true testament to that," Lisa Clemmons-Stott, Senior Economic Advisor, Director's Office, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said on behalf of Governor J.B. Pritzker. "We are committed to continuing this work in lockstep with Pure Lithium and other innovators to achieve these collaborative goals."

Pure Lithium is advancing toward the production of the world's first commercially viable lithium metal battery, with plans to target the drone and defence, grid-scale energy storage, consumer electronics, and electric vehicle markets. The company's patented Brine to Battery technology combines lithium metal extraction and battery anode production, dramatically streamlining battery production. Pure Lithium's lithium metal batteries are a step-change in energy storage, with double the energy density of today's lithium-ion batteries.

"Your investment here is deeply meaningful to our communities," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the event. "With our city's world class workforce, renowned universities and proximity to national labs, I know that Pure Lithium will continue to thrive here. Our city offers unmatched access to logistics, infrastructure, top engineering talent, and a diverse business community that allows companies to grow and to create more opportunities to scale production and reach global markets."

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The company's novel Brine to Battery technology combines metal extraction and anode production, unlocking unconventional sources of lithium. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal battery, a step change improvement over today's lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost, and safety. The battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese.

