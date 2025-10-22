LA POSTE: Marie-Ange DEBON appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 22 October 2025

Marie-Ange DEBON appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe

Following the process provided for by Article 13 of the French Constitution, Marie-Ange Debon has been appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe for a five year term of office beginning today.

Following the recommendation made on 26 September 2025 by the President of the French Republic, and further to the endorsement of the relevant parliamentary committees on 21 October and of the Group's Board of Directors which met today, Marie-Ange Debon has been appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe.

The decree formalising her appointment was signed today. She will succeed Philippe Wahl who has led La Poste Groupe since September 2013.

"I am honoured and proud to be taking on the role of chairwoman of La Poste Groupe and succeed Philippe Wahl who has led its transformation over the past 12 years.

Throughout my career, I have chosen to serve the public interest within companies engaged in public service missions. My experience in developing major groups, notably internationally, will also be an asset for La Poste, whose business lines are all exposed to competition. As the group's new leader, I will be committed, alongside our postmen and women, to continue to develop and transform La Poste to provide critical services to the population across the country." said Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste Groupe.

The Board of Directors warmly thanked Philippe Wahl for his achievements as head of the group. Under his leadership, La Poste has undergone an extensive transformation is response to the decline of its traditional postal business, becoming a leader in parcel deliveries in France and Europe as well as a major bancassurance and services group. Of its €34.6 billion in revenue, 44.6% is now generated internationally.

"I am very pleased to hand over the reins today to a talented leader. I am confident that Marie-Ange Debon's personal and professional qualities, her strong sense of the public interest and her result-driven culture will be key, alongside our postmen and women, in facing the challenges of the years ahead." said Philippe Wahl.

The Board of Directors also expressed its gratitude to Philippe Bajou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for his role as interim CEO since 25 June.

Marie-Ange Debon's biography

Born in 1965, Marie-Ange Debon began her career in 1990 as a Magistrate at the French Court of Auditors (Cour des Comptes) where she spent four years, before joining public broadcaster France 3 in 1994 as Managing Director then SEVP for Resources. From 1998 to 2008, she held the positions of Deputy Chief Financial Officer and later Secretary General of Thomson Group, now Technicolor.

In 2008, Marie-Ange Debon joined SUEZ Group as Secretary General when it was listed on the stock exchange. During her tenure of more than 10 years, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer she successively led the international division (revenue of €4.6 billion in over 50 countries) and then the French division (30,000 employees, €5.8 billion in revenue).

Since August 2020, Marie-Ange Debon has served as Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the Keolis Group, a major player in public transport present in 13 countries (70,000 employees, €7.7 billion in revenue) where she supported its growth in France and abroad.

Marie-Ange Debon has actively participated throughout her career in economic and institutional life through various terms of office as director within companies and professional bodies.

About La Poste Groupe :

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 12th largest banking and insurance company in the Euro area.

La Poste Groupe carries out four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France.

This network consists of 40,500 service points including more than 17,000 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and more than 23,500 access points to postal services (Pickup retail relays and lockers, business centres). La Poste Groupe delivers 2.6 billion parcels a year worldwide and 5.6 billion letters, 6 days a week.

In 2024, La Poste Groupe generated a turnover of €34.6 billion (44.6% outside France) and had a headcount of 227,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 166,000 in France.

Through its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the company is setting the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and internationally based on a robust multi-activity model. As a mission-driven company since June 2021 and a leader in ecological transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe aims to achieve "Zero Net Emissions" by 2040.

