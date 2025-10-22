Series A round led by CDP Venture Capital through the AI Fund will enable financial professionals in 15+ countries to increase AUM by using agentic AI for investing, risk management, and portfolio analysis

Streetbeat, an AI-powered intelligence platform for financial professionals and retail investors, today announced $15 million in Series A funding to further expand the use of AI agents for trading. The round was led by CDP Venture Capital through the AI Fund and joined by TTV Capital, Monte Carlo Capital, and 3Lines VC, bringing the company's total funding to $25 million.

StreetbeatPRO enables wealth managers, financial institutions, and brokerages to utilize off-the-shelf AI agents to automate investing, risk management, and portfolio analysis, or to deploy customized agents built to meet their specific needs. Financial advisors who use StreetbeatPRO have added five times the number of clients they previously serviced, increasing AUM by up to 15% per year. StreetbeatPRO is currently used by 4,000 advisors across 15 countries, with recent expansions into Germany, Italy, and South Korea. One of the top brokerage banks in Europe, an online brokerage with more than $120 billion AUM is utilizing the platform to enhance its advisory solutions.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to make the best financial intelligence available to everyone both financial professionals and consumers," said Damián Scavo, CEO of Streetbeat. "From an AI advisor that creates tailored portfolios for retail investors to customized AI agents that automate workflows for wealth managers and advisors, Streetbeat's proven solutions are delivering strong ROI for our customers. This new funding will accelerate the next phase of our growth as we scale internationally and further advance our AI capabilities."

Streetbeat offers AI agents for wealth managers, brokers, and retail investors that facilitate everything from client summaries to diversified investment strategies. The company's proprietary AI has been in production for the past three years, drawing on real-time intelligence from more than 170 data sets. Streetbeat's AI completed tasks with 94.78% accuracy on the bench test suite, which simulates realistic customer service interactions where an agent must converse with an LLM-simulated user, utilize API tools to interact with a database, and follow complex policy guidelines. The company's AI was 30% more accurate than other agents with substantial cost efficiency, ranging from $0.10 to $0.15 per task.

"We invested in Streetbeat because it combines vision with substance: a cutting-edge AI multi-agent architecture and concrete adoption among advisors and institutions that are augmenting professional-level capabilities. We strongly believe in the team's vision and its potential for global expansion, which could establish a new standard for the fintech industry," said Vincenzo Di Nicola, Head of the AI Fund at CDP Venture Capital.

Streetbeat also offers a retail product for U.S. investors, who can ask Streetbeat's AI advisor to generate a diversified portfolio based on their time horizon, risk tolerance, and current market conditions. Typically, 80% of manual trading results in a loss, while AI-powered trading generates returns. On average, investment portfolios created by Streetbeat show an annual return of +8% compared to manual trading. Streetbeat's AI advisor is planned to launch in Europe in 2026, with partners already in the integration phase.

"Damián saw the massive potential for AI in financial services early on, and since then, the Streetbeat team has worked relentlessly to align their capabilities with market needs," said Neil Kapur, Partner at TTV Capital. "StreetbeatPRO has generated impressive traction in Europe, and it's clear they are building a critical solution at the right time. We are proud to back Streetbeat as they continue to scale AI products that generate real value for financial professionals and retail investors."

Streetbeat will use its new infusion of capital to expand its core technical teams in the United States and Europe, enhancing product development and accelerating international expansion. The company is a registered investment adviser with the SEC, and is SOC 2 Type I and Type II compliant.

About Streetbeat

Streetbeat is an AI-powered financial intelligence platform for wealth managers, financial institutions, brokerages, and retail investors. Streetbeat's AI advisor enables retail investors to create diversified investment strategies based on conversational inputs. StreetbeatPRO automates workflows for financial professionals through off-the-shelf or customized AI agents, and is currently used by 4,000 advisors across 15 countries. To learn more about Streetbeat, visit https://streetbeat.com/en.

