TBS Dental Launches Master Restorative Kit

UNION, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / TBS Dental, a leader in dental instrumentation, announced nationwide availability of the Master Restorative Kit, created with Dr. Neal Patel, DDS, CDT, and first introduced at DS World 2025 in Las Vegas.

The Master Restorative Kit is designed to streamline crown, bridge, and implant restorative workflows from start to finish. Housing 24 carefully curated instruments in a patented sterilizable cassette, the system provides clinicians with everything they need for restorative dentistry - from digital impressions to final seating - in one sleek package.

"This kit puts a smile on my face,"?said?Dr. Neal Patel, global educator and innovator in digital dentistry.?"It includes instruments I helped design, but more importantly, it streamlines daily procedures - from single-unit crowns to anterior composites, to unscrewing temporary implants and seating the final restoration. We went through more than 20 iterations of the unique crown spreader alone, and TBS had me try to break it - I couldn't."

The kit includes specialized tools such as the 6-in-1 Composite Contouring Instrument, Patel Crown Removing FRINGS®, next-generation crown spreader, and the bespoke Patel Explorer. Designed with both efficiency and aesthetics in mind, the Master Restorative Kit reflects TBS Dental's philosophy of merging innovation with artistry. Engineered with efficiency in mind, the Master Restorative Kit's compact footprint allows up to four cassettes to be processed simultaneously in a standard sterilizer.

"Dentistry has never had a single restorative kit capable of doing it all, until now,"?said?Haseeb Sajid, CEO of TBS Dental.?"This kit represents the culmination of decades of refinement, while also setting a new benchmark for efficiency, precision, and design in restorative instrumentation."

The?TBS Master Restorative Kit?is available now for an MSRP of?$2,994.95. Clinicians can order through their?Patterson Dental representative?or visit? www.tbsdental.com ?for more information.

TBS Dental is an innovator in dental instrumentation, dedicated to reimagining age-old tools through modern design, patented engineering, and clinical collaboration. From its flagship FRINGS® forceps to its BIOLOGICS line, TBS empowers dental professionals to deliver care with precision, efficiency, and style.

