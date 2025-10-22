SMX Public Limited: SMX Tightens Its Core as the World Moves Toward Its Proof-Based Economy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Every investor knows the reflex. You see the words reverse split, and your instincts flinch. It's practically Pavlovian. But sometimes, what looks like retreat is actually recalibration. And that's exactly what's happening at SMX (NASDAQ:SMX). The company that made "proof" a product and traceability a trillion-dollar opportunity just tightened its capital structure in a move that could position it for an entirely different kind of growth.

As of October 23, 2025, SMX's recap will take effect, consolidating approximately 15.5 million ordinary shares into about one million. The math may look surgical, but the intent is strategic. This isn't a desperate act of survival; it's a precision tune-up for a company that's been quietly building the digital backbone of global commerce.

Re-engineering the Foundation

Let's cut through the noise. A reverse split doesn't change a company's fundamentals. What it does change is perception-and for SMX, perception has always been a powerful asset. The move tightens the float, raises the share price, and signals confidence that the company's valuation story is far from over. It's the kind of restructuring that clears static from the air, giving the real story room to breathe.

That story, by the way, is massive. SMX's molecular marker technology is redefining authenticity, transforming physical goods into verifiable digital assets-proof instead of promise. Whether it's plastics, metals, textiles, or electronics, the company's system can permanently encode a material's origin, lifecycle, and legitimacy.

This isn't theory; it's traction. SMX's ecosystem already includes partnerships with Singapore's A*STAR, CETI in France, Tradepro Group, BT-Systems and REDWAVE in Europe, NAFRA and AsureQuality in Australia, and even collaborative initiatives extending into defense and critical minerals supply chains. Add to that its ongoing work with BASF and Continental, and you begin to see a network that's not just expanding, but compounding in influence. SMX isn't just participating in global traceability-it's defining it.

While others react to regulation, SMX is quietly building the infrastructure regulators will rely on. That's not survival-it's strategy.

A Cap Structure Built for Momentum

So why consolidate now? Because timing is everything. The reduction in outstanding shares creates a leaner, more investable structure-one that institutions can actually take a position in without tripping over penny-stock stigma. It's also the first real sign that management is thinking two moves ahead, not just about survival, but about scalability.

SMX's balance sheet now looks like a spring-loaded platform: compact, simplified, and ready for lift. With fewer shares on the table, each incremental achievement-new project, new geography, new validation-will have a more meaningful impact on per-share value. It's the market's equivalent of tightening your core before the next climb.

Proof Still Pays

Investors who've been around long enough know that markets often misread these moments. They see consolidation as contraction. In reality, it's preparation. SMX isn't trying to look bigger; it's getting stronger. Its partnerships are multiplying across continents, its Plastic Cycle Token is evolving into the value layer of circular commerce, and its proof-based verification model is becoming the global standard for sustainability.

Reverse split or not, the business trajectory is unmistakable: up.

SMX has always been about transforming invisible data into visible truth-and now, it's doing the same with its capital structure. What investors should see isn't a shrinking chart, but a sharpening silhouette. Because when the foundation is this strong, consolidation isn't a warning sign. It's the prelude to acceleration.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

