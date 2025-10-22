SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS-111 Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring

SCS Global Services now offering Assure Certified® certification under the updated standard.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce the publication of version 2.0 of the SCS-111 Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring. The Standard and associated certification label (Assure Certified) were first introduced by SCS Global Services for the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) in January of 2020. SCS-111 builds upon the well-established FloorScore® program by incorporating additional performance criteria. In addition to evaluating indoor air quality, it includes rigorous testing for rigidity, durability and performance, and low heavy metals and ortho-phthalates content.

Version 2.0 of SCS-111 has been revised to add a new ASTM testing method requirement, ASTM F3781 - Standard Test Method for Measurement of the Fracture Resistance of a Modular Resilient Flooring's Profiled Edge(s) to an Applied Vertical Force. This additional performance criteria, based on an objective test method established through ASTM's consensus-based process, will provide customers with an added level of assurance and confidence in product performance for the product's intended use.

"SCS-111 provides customers the highest level of confidence in the safety and performance of Rigid Core products, supporting the growth of this rapidly expanding market," states Victoria Norman, Executive Director, SCS Standards and Assurance Systems.

"The enhanced testing will improve the clarity and utility of the standard for product manufacturers seeking to certify products as Assure Certified," states Bill Blackstock, President and CEO of RFCI. "Simply put, this robust certification delivers the confidence consumers demand."

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website: Certification Standard for Rigid Core Vinyl Flooring | SCS Standards

For SCS-111 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website:? ASSURE CERTIFIED | SCS Global Services

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.??

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

