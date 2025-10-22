Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 21:06 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Announce Upsize of Senior Secured Credit Facility to $550 Million

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and a portfolio company of funds advised or controlled by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced a $250 million upsize to its $300 million senior secured credit facility ("the facility"), bringing total commitments to the facility to $550 million.

AIP Capital Logo

HSBC, Truist, Fifth Third Bank, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Bayern LB participated in this upsize to the facility. Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") acted as Structuring Agent with RBC, Citibank and Morgan Stanley acting as Joint Lead Arrangers. Since the beginning of 2025, Phoenix has raised over $2 billion in bank and institutional capital to support its growth strategy.

"This expanded participation in the facility represents further confidence in the business among Phoenix's lender group," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We are grateful for the support from the bank group as we continue to execute on Phoenix's growth strategy."

"Welcoming new lenders demonstrates the support Phoenix and AIP have in the aviation bank market," said Patrick Schafer, Partner at BC Partners and board member of Phoenix. "The facility will provide Phoenix with additional capacity and flexibility to support the Company's global airline customers."

Vedder Price served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to Phoenix and AIP. McCann Fitzgerald also acted in capacity as Irish counsel to Phoenix and AIP. Clifford Chance served as transaction counsel to the lenders.

About AIP Capital
AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 50 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

About BC Partners & BC Partners Credit
BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy.

Media Contacts

AIP Capital Geoffrey Bayers
investor.relations@aipcapital.com

BC Partners
Luke Charalambous
Luke.Charalambous@BCPartners.com
+44 7775 180 721

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382740/AIP_Capital_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382741/Phoenix_Aviation_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-aviation-capital-and-aip-capital-announce-upsize-of-senior-secured-credit-facility-to-550-million-302591814.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.