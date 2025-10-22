Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Announce Upsize of Senior Secured Credit Facility to $550 Million

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and a portfolio company of funds advised or controlled by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced a $250 million upsize to its $300 million senior secured credit facility ("the facility"), bringing total commitments to the facility to $550 million.

HSBC, Truist, Fifth Third Bank, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Bayern LB participated in this upsize to the facility. Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") acted as Structuring Agent with RBC, Citibank and Morgan Stanley acting as Joint Lead Arrangers. Since the beginning of 2025, Phoenix has raised over $2 billion in bank and institutional capital to support its growth strategy.

"This expanded participation in the facility represents further confidence in the business among Phoenix's lender group," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We are grateful for the support from the bank group as we continue to execute on Phoenix's growth strategy."

"Welcoming new lenders demonstrates the support Phoenix and AIP have in the aviation bank market," said Patrick Schafer, Partner at BC Partners and board member of Phoenix. "The facility will provide Phoenix with additional capacity and flexibility to support the Company's global airline customers."

Vedder Price served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to Phoenix and AIP. McCann Fitzgerald also acted in capacity as Irish counsel to Phoenix and AIP. Clifford Chance served as transaction counsel to the lenders.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 50 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

About BC Partners & BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy.

