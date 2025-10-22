Picsart, the world's leading digital creation platform, has announced the release of its new Halloween campaign and ebook, Why Your Marketing Sucks: a highly visual, tongue-in-cheek guide to the scariest mistakes marketers make and how to avoid them.

The campaign, running from October 15 through October 31, combines horror-themed storytelling with practical marketing advice and expertise. Its centerpiece, the Why Your Marketing Sucks ebook, was co-created by Picsart and five top LinkedIn marketing influencers during an exclusive brand trip to Transylvania to visit Bran Castle thought to be the home of Count Dracula himself.

Picsart's COO and Co-Founder, Mikayel Vardanyan, said "Gen Z represents more than 25% of today's workforce. Picsart has been supporting this demographic for 15 years more than half of our users are loyal Gen Z consumers and we're continuing to provide a creative home for fun and work as they evolve into this next stage of life. This campaign is designed to provide value in a fun and educational way for the new generation for marketers."

A Creative First for B2B Marketing

From October 8 to 11, 2025, Picsart hosted the five influencers as they traveled across Romania. The experience began at Picsart's Bucharest office, where creators met the team, enjoyed themed treats, and discussed the trip and plans ahead of them. The group then traveled to the Transylvania region for two days, first to Brasov for marketing meetings, where all influencers contributions were made to the ebook, and then to Bran for a private dinner and exclusive after-hours tour of Bran Castle (Dracula's Castle): an atmospheric setting that inspired the campaign's vampire-themed tone and gothic design.

While influencer trips are common for Instagram and TikTok creators, few brands have hosted a trip specifically for LinkedIn influencers, despite the platform being preferred by 8 out of 10 B2B marketers, as Tagembed highlights in their Top LinkedIn Statistics to Drive Engagement Growth In 2025 report. Picsart developed the campaign to prioritize authentic co-creation, as opposed to traditional promotion through content on an influencer's account. Picsart invited a select group of LinkedIn creators to collaborate in real time, building something that other marketers can access and use: a full-length ebook that entertains and educates.

"This type of content is so important to put out there because even if your marketing doesn't suck, it's very easy to get stuck in comfy ways that you stagnate. Challenging what you do can make you better in more ways than one," said Rebecca Shipton, organic social media expert and one of the ebook's co-authors.

Allanah Micallef, personal branding expert and co-author of the ebook, said "We know marketing moves fast trends, advice, and updates drop daily. It's easy to feel behind and to not know what's worth following. That's why this ebook matters. It's not just a list of tips. It's a collection of honest, practical truths you don't usually see online."

About Why Your Marketing Sucks: A Spooky Survival Guide for Modern Marketers

Released on October 15, Why Your Marketing Sucks is a Halloween-inspired marketing manual that highlights common marketing pitfalls and how to address them, while embodying Picsart's signature visual creativity.

Each chapter explores the "scariest marketing mistake" for each niche, and how to fix it, covered by some of LinkedIn's most recognizable creators:

Rebecca Shipton Social Media: How to Revive an Audience

Sophie Miller Content: How to Lure Them to Your Lair

Ashleen Narula Community Building: How to Cultivate Your Coven

Eleshea Williams Nonprofit Marketing: Raising Spirits and Funds

Allanah Micallef Personal Branding: How to BRANd Yourself

Additional sections cover AI in marketing, campaign execution, and influencer strategy, created in partnership with Picsart's internal team. Visually, the ebook embraces a gothic aesthetic, alongside typography provided by Monotype, making it a teaching tool and a free, informative piece for marketers.

The Why Your Marketing Sucks campaign has launched across Picsart's LinkedIn, Instagram, email, a landing page, and the creators' own social media channels. The ebook is free to download at https://picsart.com/why-your-marketing-sucks/. The campaign runs through October 31, culminating on Halloween itself.

About Picsart

Picsart is a recognized AI-powered platform for creative independence in a global economy increasingly driven and impacted by content. For over 15 years, Picsart has grown with and enabled the next generation of storytellers Gen Z digital natives to design, brand, and build at scale without limitations or barriers. With approximately 130+ million monthly active users and over 2 billion downloads, Picsart is well on its way to becoming the creative engine behind the $750 billion market of small businesses, entrepreneurs and brands, offering a range of innovative and intuitive tools and solutions that revolutionizes the creative, marketing and advertising processes. As creativity becomes central to identity, influence, entrepreneurship and profitability, Picsart is the platform for scalable, self-directed storytelling in a content-first economy

