New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Nostra.ai, the leading way to future proof ecommerce brands - aiming to maximize performance and revenue, today announced the appointment of Ann Bennett Dale as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
A seasoned growth leader across Fortune 100, PE, and VC-backed companies, Ann brings decades of experience driving transformation and P&L ownership at the intersection of retail, technology, and consumer experience.
Prior to joining Nostra, Ann held executive leadership roles at major brands, where Ann spearheaded large-scale retail transformations and omnichannel initiatives across brand portfolios. Most recently, Ann drove commercial growth strategy at an AI-informed advanced analytics solution for enterprise retail, helping leading brands leverage predictive intelligence to optimize business outcomes.
"Ann's track record as a change agent and go-to-market strategist will play a key role in accelerating Nostra's expansion into the enterprise retail ecosystem," said Arthur Root, CEO of Nostra.ai. "Her ability to translate consumer insights into scalable, technology-driven growth aligns perfectly with our mission to future-proof commerce at the edge."
In Ann's role as CCO, Ann will oversee enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market execution, further establishing Nostra as the performance engine powering modern retail brands.
"For years, I've been driven by a single idea: bringing true 1:1 personalization to e-commerce. With the rise of AI, that vision is finally within reach, and Nostra is making it possible," said Ann
"The company's commitment to innovation-rooted in speed, intelligence, and consumer impact-perfectly aligns with how I approach transformation. I look forward to helping retailers harness the full potential of AI and edge technology to create lasting value."
