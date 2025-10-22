New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Nostra.ai, the leading way to future proof ecommerce brands - aiming to maximize performance and revenue, today announced the appointment of Ann Bennett Dale as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

A seasoned growth leader across Fortune 100, PE, and VC-backed companies, Ann brings decades of experience driving transformation and P&L ownership at the intersection of retail, technology, and consumer experience.

Prior to joining Nostra, Ann held executive leadership roles at major brands, where Ann spearheaded large-scale retail transformations and omnichannel initiatives across brand portfolios. Most recently, Ann drove commercial growth strategy at an AI-informed advanced analytics solution for enterprise retail, helping leading brands leverage predictive intelligence to optimize business outcomes.

"Ann's track record as a change agent and go-to-market strategist will play a key role in accelerating Nostra's expansion into the enterprise retail ecosystem," said Arthur Root, CEO of Nostra.ai. "Her ability to translate consumer insights into scalable, technology-driven growth aligns perfectly with our mission to future-proof commerce at the edge."

In Ann's role as CCO, Ann will oversee enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market execution, further establishing Nostra as the performance engine powering modern retail brands.

"For years, I've been driven by a single idea: bringing true 1:1 personalization to e-commerce. With the rise of AI, that vision is finally within reach, and Nostra is making it possible," said Ann

"The company's commitment to innovation-rooted in speed, intelligence, and consumer impact-perfectly aligns with how I approach transformation. I look forward to helping retailers harness the full potential of AI and edge technology to create lasting value."

For more information, visit www.nostra.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271477

SOURCE: Nostra Inc.