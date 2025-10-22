Project Asteri, Inc.: Japan's Music Industry Organization, CEIPA, And The TOYOTA GROUP Are Back In L.A.

Presents

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association - known in Japan as CEIPA - together with the TOYOTA GROUP is set to make its mark in the United States once again on December 2, staging "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA" at Aurora Warehouse.

The event will bring together Japanese music and food culture, featuring performances by f5ve, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE, artists who are gaining strong attention among U.S. audiences. Guests can also enjoy authentic Japanese food vendors recreating the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional ennichi street fair.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased [here].

This marks the second time CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" will hold a music event in Los Angeles, following the successful "matsuri '25" in March 2025. Through continued international concert initiatives, "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" aims to provide Japanese artists with opportunities to thrive globally while strengthening the connections between the Japanese music industry and local music and creative communities.

The upcoming "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA" will offer attendees an immersive celebration of Japanese culture, featuring dynamic live music performances, authentic Japanese cuisine, and the vibrant ambiance of a traditional Japanese street fair. This distinctive event promises a multisensory experience that captures the spirit, artistry, and flavor of Japan.

Through this event, "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" seeks to showcase Japanese music and culture to local audiences and further promote creative exchange between Japan and the U.S.

"Since its establishment, CEIPA has regarded the global promotion of Japanese music and culture as one of its core missions.

Following matsuri '25 held in March this year, we are honored to present "ennichi '25" in Los Angeles - a city where diverse cultures intersect and the global entertainment industry thrives.

This edition offers a more intimate and immersive experience themed as a "Japanese Culture Wonderland," inviting guests to engage with Japanese culture through music, art, fashion, and food.

Through this event, we sincerely hope to foster new connections and mutual understanding among artists, creators, and fans from both Japan and the United States."

- Taro Kumabe, Executive Director, CEIPA Music Awards Japan Organizing Committee

The "ennichi '25" lineup features two of Japan's leading artists making waves across the U.S.

f5ve

SAYAKA, KAEDE, MIYUU, RURI, and RUI, the five members embody the concept of "Dream Agents" - individuals who bring dreams to life across every dimension.

Each member channels her own unique power: Optimism and Joy, Confidence, Fantasy, Brilliance, and Female Empowerment, joining forces to eliminate negative energy from the world through their innovative pop sound.

Their long-awaited debut album, "Sequence 01," released in May 2025, features 11 tracks including their viral hit "Underground" - which topped the Spotify Viral Charts and dominated social media - and "Sugar Free Venom," a fierce girl-rap anthem featuring Kesha.

The group's previous singles have been spotlighted on New Music Friday, NME, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue.

In August 2025, f5ve was nominated for Forbes JAPAN's "30 UNDER 30 2025," recognizing young innovators shaping the future.

The group's executive production team includes BloodPop® (Grammy-winning producer for Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift), along with Count Baldor (Dorian Electra, PinkPantheress) and A.G. Cook (Charli XCX, PC Music).

Together, these world-class producers craft a soundscape that amplifies f5ve's individuality and fearless creative vision.

Message from f5ve

We are truly honored to take the stage as f5ve at "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA", an event we had the pleasure of attending earlier this March!

We're genuinely excited to share our music with everyone who loves J-pop and Japanese culture!

We are proud that an event celebrating J-pop can take place here in Los Angeles, so far from Japan.

Let's make it an unforgettable night, LA! :))

PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE

PSYCHIC FEVER is a seven-member boy group consisting of KOKORO, WEESA, TSURUGI, RYOGA, REN, JIMMY, and RYUSHIN. They debuted in July 2022 as the seventh group from "EXILE TRIBE," an unparalleled Japanese artist collective under LDH JAPAN. The group's name, PSYCHIC FEVER, was chosen to reflect the unique individual personalities of its seven members, whose performances-featuring dance, vocals, and rap-create a powerful chemistry. Their fanbase is called "ForEVER."

With the purpose of "IGNITE OUR DREAMS," PSYCHIC FEVER aims to inspire courage in those who watch them, set their hearts ablaze with passion. Since their debut in 2022, they have been actively performing in Japan and throughout Asia, aiming for global success.

Their song "Just Like Dat feat. JP THE WAVY," released in January 2024, gained significant attention both domestically and internationally, surpassing 300 million views on TikTok. It also entered the Viral Top 50 charts on Spotify in nine Asian countries and regions, including Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea, while also becoming a viral hit in the United States.

In February 2025, PSYCHIC FEVER successfully completed their first U.S. tour, the "PSYCHIC FEVER FIRST U.S. TOUR" performing in six cities across the United States and marking a major milestone in their international journey. That same month, they announced a global partnership with Warner Music Group, further accelerating their expansion into the global music scene.

In March, the group continued building international momentum with a performance at SXSW 2025, one of the world's most prestigious music festivals.

In July, to commemorate the third anniversary of their formation, PSYCHIC FEVER launched their first Europe Fan Meeting Tour, connecting with fans in Berlin and London. They also held their inaugural North America Fan Meeting Tour, with stops in seven cities across Canada and the United States, strengthening their presence across the continent.

Message from PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE

We're truly honored to be performing at "ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA".

Since our debut in July 2022, we've been building our path step by step, starting from Japan, expanding across Thailand and Southeast Asia, then reaching the United States and Europe. Earlier this year, we completed our very first US tour across six cities.

Just as the vision behind the "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" encourages challenging the world from Japan and forging new paths, we too are still somewhere along that journey. But at this moment, we're determined to accelerate our momentum even further.

From Los Angeles to the world with the slogan "Japanese music drives the world."

We hope many people will feel the power of that message through PSYCHIC FEVER's performance.

On the day of the event, we'll step on stage with pride, representing Japan, and we promise to deliver our best performance yet. We're truly excited to share this special moment with all of you.

CONCERT INFORMATION

"ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA"

Performers: f5ve, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE *In alphabetical order

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 4:00 PM: Doors Open

Venue: Aurora Warehouse 1770 Baker Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Website: https://www.ennichi.info/

Presented by: CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT"

Special Support by: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(Pending approval) / Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles / Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles / The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles / JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Subsidized by JLOX+

"ennichi '25 Japanese Music Industry Mixer"

On December 1, CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles will co-host an invite-only networking mixer for industry and media professionals, held the day before the "ennichi '25" concert, aimed at promoting the appeal of Japanese music to the world.

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Topic: Exploring the New Chapter of Japanese Music from the Japan-U.S. Creative Scene

Organizer: CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" / The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles

Special Support by: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan

In cooperation with: Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles / JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)(Pending approval) / The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles

Subsidized by JLOX+

Note: Invite-only; closed to the public

RSVP: contact@ennichi.info

CEIPA, established by five major Japanese music industry organizations - the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the Japan Association of Music Enterprises, the Federation of Music Producers Japan, the Music Publishers Association of Japan, and the All Japan Concert and Live Entertainment Promoters - CEIPA also organized the MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, which took place in Kyoto, Japan, in May 2025.

For additional information about MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, please visit www.musicawardsjapan.com.

CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT"

The market for entertainment content is expanding with lifestyle changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the streaming business, and Japanese culture is capturing international attention. As Japanese content continues to excite people around the world, CEIPA and the TOYOTA GROUP will co-create a pathway for young people who are pioneering the future of Japanese music to drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of Japanese music: the MUSIC WAY PROJECT. The MUSIC WAY PROJECT will provide opportunities for young talent to thrive and make a greater impact under the slogan "Japanese music drives the world."

JETRO is organized and managed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), a ministry of the Japanese government that focuses on economic and industrial development through entertainment, innovation, technology, and foreign investment. JETRO currently maintains 76 offices overseas in 50 countries and 48 offices in Japan, including the Tokyo and Osaka headquarters. For additional info, please visit www.jetro.go.jp/usa/about.html.

ennichi '25 Japanese Music Experience LA

ennichi '25 Japanese Music Industry Mixer

MEDIA CONTACT:

Project Asteri, Inc // info@projectasteri.com

ennichi '25 Information // contact@ennichi.info

