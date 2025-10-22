Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 21:18 Uhr
Pajar Canada Marks 60 Years With "Zig Zag" Book Chronicling Family Legacy

Canadian footwear company celebrates six decades as a family-run operation with the publication of a new book

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Pajar Canada today announced the release of Pajar Zig Zag Book, a new volume that traces the brand's 60-year path as a family business and its shoemaking roots dating to 1926 in Paris. The book explores the company's "zigs and zags" through immigration, startup challenges and growth, and how a family built an enterprise kept its focus on purpose, craft, and community.

Founded in 1963 by Paul Golbert, Pajar takes its name from the first letters of Paul, Jacques, and Rachel. The book follows the family's immigration to Canada, the opening of the first Montreal showroom, and the launch of in-house manufacturing, while documenting how the brand built products for warmth, protection, and movement in winter conditions.

"I grew up in this company, learning each part of the craft and sending out the daily mail orders," said Elise Golbert, chief marketing officer at Pajar Canada and a fifth-generation shoemaker. "Zig Zag is how we tell our story, honestly, with the ups, downs, and family values that continue today."

Pajar Zig Zag Book highlights key milestones, including early imports of European footwear to the Canadian market, industry recognition, partnerships on the world stage, and global retail growth. It also outlines the brand's design process, including materials, construction, and performance testing, as well as the values that continue to guide Pajar: endeavor, loyalty, and passion.

The book connects the company's heritage with current collections in performance footwear and outerwear, along with loungewear and cold-weather accessories, showing how the brand's identity has stayed consistent while evolving with new materials and techniques.

Pajar Zig Zag Book is available through Pajar Canada's website and ships via daily mail and parcel carriers.

For additional information about Pajar, visit and shop, and follow @PajarCanada on Instagram and Facebook and @PajarOuterwear on X (Twitter).

About Pajar Canada
Pajar Canada is a fifth-generation family footwear company founded in 1963 and based in Montreal, Quebec. The brand designs, manufactures, wholesales, and retails performance fashion footwear, outerwear, and accessories rooted in a rich handcrafted shoemaking heritage. Collections blend technical materials and craft to deliver warmth, protection, and comfort in cold climates. In 2023, Pajar marked its 60th anniversary with the publication of the Pajar Zig Zag Book, which documents the family's story and design legacy. Today, the company serves customers globally through e-commerce, retail, and select partners.

Media contact

Name: Elise Golbert
Email: info@pajar.com
Phone: 1-844-932-1963
Website: https://ca.pajar.com/

SOURCE: Pajar Canada



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pajar-canada-marks-60-years-with-%22zig-zag%22-book-chronicling-fami-1090840

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
