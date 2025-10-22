Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2025 23:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: 3 in 5 HIM Leaders Report No FY26 Budget Set for TEFCA Onboarding Even as EHR Vendors Light Up National Exchange

Based on a Black Book Research flash survey of 97 HIM leaders conducted at AHIMA 2025 last week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / A flash survey of 97 Health Information Management (HIM) leaders indicates that 61% have no FY26 budget line for Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) onboarding and testing. The findings come as EHR and health IT vendors enable production TEFCA connectivity and national exchange participation expands.

Key Results
Budgeting: 61% report no FY26 budget set or included for TEFCA onboarding/testing (including QHIN participation, legal review, identity and access management updates, and cutover work).
Routing decisions: 54% are undecided on routing through a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) in 2026; 18% report a QHIN named in a draft or executed agreement.
Parallel networks: 68% expect to maintain existing HIE connections after TEFCA go-live.
Interface savings: Among organizations piloting TEFCA-aligned exchange, 42% anticipate net interface cost reductions from retiring state/local HIE connections; 37% are unsure.
Top concerns: contracting/legal (49%), data quality/reconciliation (46%), security and IAM changes (41%), workflow training (38%).
Primary 2026 use cases: query-for-treatment (71%), transitions of care (52%), referrals (39%).

Why This Matters
• TEFCA consolidates nationwide exchange through designated QHINs, reducing duplicative point-to-point interfaces.
• Without FY26 planning, organizations are likely to operate parallel networks, incur duplicative testing, and delay measurable benefits from standardized exchange.
• TEFCA participation requires defined steps-contracting, onboarding and conformance testing, IAM/SSO updates, and workflow changes in HIM and care coordination.

Operational Implications
Workflow readiness: Frontline teams must know when and how to use TEFCA routes for query-for-treatment, discharge/transition packets, and referrals.
Data quality: Organizations should align reconciliation processes and metadata conventions to reduce record duplication and indexing errors.
Security and identity: Short-lived service accounts, role-based access, and credential revocation procedures should be updated to reflect QHIN participation.
Contracting: Participation agreements should specify uptime/response expectations, testing windows, directory/endpoint responsibilities, and cutover requirements.

Financial Implications
• Concentrating budget in FY26 for onboarding and cutover can enable retirement of redundant interfaces and contracts.
• Maintaining parallel HIE connections beyond initial TEFCA go-live extends costs and audit complexity.
• Organizations reporting expected savings tie them to interface rationalization and fewer one-off testing cycles.

"TEFCA has moved from policy to production; the execution risk now sits with budgeting and cutover discipline," said Doug Brown, Founder, Black Book Market Research. "Organizations that don't fund FY26 onboarding will operate parallel networks longer than necessary and duplicating interfaces, tests, and spend."

The playbook is straightforward and technical: (1) select your QHIN path with a defined onboarding window; (2) fund the components-conformance testing, participation fees, legal review, IAM/SSO hardening and identity federation, plus frontline training; (3) set objective cutover criteria and dates to decommission redundant HIE interfaces; (4) wire TEFCA into three initial workflows: query-for-treatment, care transitions, and referrals with step-by-step user instructions; and (5) lock the contract mechanics: time and response SLAs, data-quality obligations, and credential-revocation SLAs tied to the directory/endpoints.

"Treat this like any enterprise platform migration: time-boxed, measurable, and tied to interface retirement, that's how you convert TEFCA from an infrastructure project into faster retrieval and lower integration cost,: adds Brown.

About the Black Book Research Flash Surveys
Each year at the several Global HIT Conferences, Black Book conducts short, in-field surveys on topics nominated by attendees, emphasizing underreported developments or emerging trends gaining attention in current media cycles. Results are released in rapid "flash" formats to inform operational planning and policy discussions and as a service to industry leaders.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/3-in-5-him-leaders-report-no-fy26-budget-set-for-tefca-onboarding-eve-1090834

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.