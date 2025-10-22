Epica International Appoints Alok K. Agrawal to Its Board of Directors

Seasoned technology and venture executive join to support Epica's continued global growth and innovation strategy.

LANDRUM, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Epica International announces the appointment of Alok K. Agrawal to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Agrawal brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning corporate strategy, venture capital, and industrial technology. At Celestica (NYSE: CLS), he served on the Executive Leadership Team and as Chief Strategy Officer, leading global initiatives that helped double company revenue and significantly increase shareholder value. He also founded and managed Celestica Ventures, the company's strategic investment arm, where he linked advanced manufacturing expertise with emerging technologies in AI, robotics, and healthcare.

Today, as Managing Director and CEO of Agrawal Capital, LLC, Mr. Agrawal applies the same disciplined, growth-oriented mindset to investing in and advising companies that integrate advanced hardware and intelligent software solutions. Based in San Francisco, the firm partners with industrial and technology businesses to unlock transformation and sustainable growth through decisive action, disciplined execution, and long-term collaboration.

Mr. Agrawal's investment portfolio spans more than thirty early-stage companies advancing artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, space, and defense technologies, all sectors that complement Epica's focus on high-performance imaging and robotics solutions for healthcare and manufacturing.

"Alok's combination of strategic insight and hands-on experience scaling global technology enterprises adds tremendous depth to our board," said Joe Soto, Chief Executive Officer of Epica International. "His perspective bridges industrial execution with venture innovation, a balance that mirrors Epica's DNA as we continue expanding in imaging, robotics, and automation."

"Epica is uniquely positioned at the intersection of advanced imaging and robotics, two fields that will define the future of precision healthcare and automation," said Alok Agrawal. "What excites me most is the company's ability to unite engineering excellence with real-world impact, creating technology that transforms outcomes across industries."

Epica's leadership team and Board look forward to collaborating with Mr. Agrawal as the company builds on its momentum in imaging and robotics, uniting technical excellence with scalable impact across global markets.

Mr. Agrawal holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business and both master's and bachelor's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Epica International

Epica International designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary imaging and robotic systems that serve human healthcare, veterinary medicine, and multiple industrial markets. Its advanced platforms span diagnostic imaging, surgical navigation, and precision automation. Their equipment helps professionals achieve higher quality, greater efficiency, and improved outcomes across disciplines.

