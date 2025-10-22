Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Corton Capital Inc. ("Corton") today announces cash distributions for the Class ETF Units of the Corton Enhanced Income Fund for the month of October. The cash distributions will be paid on or about November 7, 2025 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2025.

Details regarding the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Corton ETF TSX Ticker Cash Distribution Corton Enhanced Income Fund RAAA $0.06 per unit

For further information, including detailed tax considerations, please visit https://www.cortoncapital.ca/etf or contact our Investor Relations team at ETF@CortonCapital.ca or 1-888-822-1171.

About Corton Capital Inc.

Founded in 2018, Corton is about pursuing solutions to the ever-growing challenges people face each day in planning and securing their future.

The investing landscape has seen massive changes in the number of products, market concentration, specialization of market participants and overall complexity. These changes have left many people deeply anxious about their financial security for everyday living and retirement. Corton believes the key to increasing financial security is through financial education, partnering with experienced and specialized managers and managing risk through appropriate asset allocation. Corton's goal is to provide this through traditional and alternative financial products that help individuals achieve their financial goals at a risk level they are comfortable with.

SOURCE: Corton Capital Inc.