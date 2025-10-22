Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM" or the "Company") team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's CI Target Maturity Investment Grade Bond Fund Series - including:

CI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund (TSX: CTMA)

CI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund (TSX: CTMB)

CI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund (TSX CTMC)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtjhfKw-SZY

Led by John Shaw, SVP, Portfolio Manager; Derek Tucker, VP, Portfolio Manager; and Jason Anderson, Senior Analyst, the Funds offer exposure to Canadian dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds through a structure designed to provide regular income and a defined maturity outcome. By combining a set maturity date with active, diversified management, the CI Target Maturity Bond Funds deliver a disciplined solution for investors seeking short-to-medium-term income opportunities and effective duration management.

The Funds are available in mutual fund as well as ETF series.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, with approximately $23 billion in ETF assets under management (as of July 31, 2025). CI GAM's ETF lineup consists of 88 ETFs and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG, and other thematic mandates.

