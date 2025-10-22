Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) (TSXV: ZEN) ("Zentek" or the "Company"), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated October 1, 2025 and October 20, 2025, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") through the issuance of 2,338,893 Units at a price of $1.06 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $2,479,227.

Each Unit consisted of (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share"); (ii) one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Series A Warrant"); and (iii) one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Series B Warrant").

Each whole Series A Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.50 until October 22, 2027 (the "Series A Expiry Date"). If at any time between the date that is four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering and the Series A Expiry Date, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is at least $2.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Series A Expiry Date can be accelerated to such day that is no less than thirty days from the date notice is given by the Company of such accelerated expiry.

Each whole Series B Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $2.00 until October 22, 2028 (the "Series B Expiry Date"). If at any time between the date that is six months from the closing date of the Offering and the Series B Expiry Date, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is at least $3.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Series B Expiry Date can be accelerated to such day that is no less than thirty days from the date notice is given by the Company of such accelerated expiry.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons aggregate cash finder fees of $35,429.33, and issued an aggregate of finder warrants, entitling the holders thereof to purchase an aggregate of 33,424 Units at a price of $1.06 per Unit until October 22, 2027.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general and administrative corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain directors of the Company participated in the Offering, which constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities being issued to the related parties nor the consideration being paid by the related parties exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The participants in the Offering and the extent of such participation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose details of the nature and extent of related party participation in the Offering pursuant to a material change report filed at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Offering.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD is shown to have enhanced viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271532

SOURCE: Zentek Ltd.