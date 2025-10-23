Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated September 29, 2025, and October 15, 2025, the Company has further increased the size of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") from gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 to C$1,500,000. The Offering is priced at C$0.075 per Unit, for the issuance of up to 20,000,000 Units.

Each Unit will continue to consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Unit Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the "Expiry Date"). The Company has the right to accelerate the Expiry Date if, at any time, the volume weighted average price of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares on the principal exchange or market on which the Post-Consolidation Common Shares trade is equal to or greater than $0.15 for 10 consecutive trading days ("10-Day Period"). In the event of acceleration, the Expiry Date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 10-Day Period.

The Company may also pay finders a fee of 6% cash and 6% share purchase warrants. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and a day from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling on the Company's Goldrun Project located in Nevada as well as working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing high-potential projects in North America. The Company's flagship asset includes the newly optioned Gold Run Property in Nevada, situated along the prolific Getchell and Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Trends and the Peny Property in the Snow Lake District of Manitoba. Lodestar's strategy focuses on high-impact exploration, strategic acquisitions, and responsible development. For further information, please visit our website at www.lodestarmetals.ca.

