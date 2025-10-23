Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Other Key Items
Total revenue of $1.2 billion
Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $36 million
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $219 million
Returned $64 million to shareholders in the third quarter through an $0.08 per share dividend and $34 million in share repurchases
Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on December 15, 2025 to holders of record as of December 1, 2025
Management Commentary
"In the third quarter, our teams successfully navigated a challenging environment, and we are executing our plan that concentrates on optimizing our business in the areas that we can control," said Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally, our teams are performing well, and we continue to enhance our commercial strategy through additional integration and performance-based agreements, while at the same time we are lowering our cost structure. Margin performance across Patterson-UTI is outpacing what we have historically seen in periods of activity moderation. We think this outperformance is a function of the focus and execution of the teams in each of our segments and the technology edge that we are using to deliver better drilling and completion results for our customers. We expect this relative margin resiliency to continue."
"U.S. activity levels stabilized towards the end of the third quarter, and while we do expect normal seasonality in completion activity during the fourth quarter, we think our activity should remain relatively steady into 2026," continued Mr. Hendricks. "We believe the full impact of the moderation of activity over the past six months is yet to be fully reflected in U.S. oil production, and we believe current industry activity is already below levels needed to hold U.S. oil production steady. Any further rig count declines would likely result in additional pressure on U.S. oil production volumes for an extended period, which could negatively impact global oil supply in 2026. On natural gas, we continue to see a strengthening outlook as physical LNG takeaway begins to come into focus, which we expect to result in higher natural gas drilling and completion activity in 2026."
"We continue to deliver on the cash generation potential of our company, and we expect the fourth quarter will be our strongest free cash flow generating quarter of the year," said Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "Our low leverage and strong liquidity give us significant flexibility in capital allocation going forward, and we will continue to deploy capital only towards opportunities we believe will deliver high long-term returns for our shareholders, including the option to further accelerate our share repurchase program."
Drilling Services
During the third quarter, our Drilling Services segment revenue totaled $380 million. Drilling Services adjusted gross profit was $134 million during the quarter. Our U.S. Contract Drilling operating days totaled 8,737, with an average of 95 rigs working in the third quarter.
Activity in our U.S. Contract Drilling business was steady outside the Permian Basin compared to the second quarter, with the sequential change in activity a function of moderating industry demand in the Permian Basin. Additionally, our Directional Drilling business performance was strong, benefitting from high service quality and additional integrated offerings with both our drilling rigs and drill bits.
Completion Services
Third quarter Completion Services revenue totaled $705 million, with adjusted gross profit of $111 million. Our commercial team effectively managed our frac schedule during the quarter, with steady overall activity compared to the second quarter. Additionally, our operational execution was very strong, with our teams making great strides in efficiency and benefiting from some cost reduction activities in the segment during the first half of the year. Pricing per horsepower hour was steady compared to the second quarter, with lower revenue from low margin sand and chemical product sales.
Our fleet of Emerald 100% natural gas-powered assets remains in high demand with strong operational and financial performance. Towards the end of the third quarter, we accepted delivery of our first commercial direct-drive hydraulic fracturing fleet, which is scheduled to begin long-term dedicated work in the fourth quarter.
After successful introduction in the third quarter, we continue to deploy our Vertex Automated Controls across all pumping fleets, with projection for full deployment by year-end. This will allow us to implement closed loop automation for all pump types to improve our operating efficiency and asset management, while delivering optimized completion designs for our customers based on real-time surface measurements.
Drilling Products
Third quarter Drilling Products revenue totaled $86 million, with adjusted gross profit of $36 million.
Performance was strong in the United States and Canada, where our sequential change in revenue again outperformed the change in industry activity. We reached another company record for U.S. revenue per U.S. industry rig, with the segment improving on this metric by approximately 40% since we acquired Ulterra in 2023. International revenue was down slightly, the result of lower drilling activity in Saudi Arabia, which is our largest international market.
Segment margins were impacted by higher than normal bit repair expense early in the quarter, although the segment did see margins return closer to historical levels by the end of the quarter.
Other
During the third quarter, Other revenue totaled $5 million, with adjusted gross profit totaling $2 million.
Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses for the quarter totaled $23 million, of which $20 million was associated with the accrual of expenses associated with personal injury-related claims for incidents that occurred several years ago, partially offset by a favorable contract dispute resolution.
Outlook
Within the Drilling Services segment for the fourth quarter, we expect our average rig count will be similar to the third quarter, which reflects activity remaining relatively steady, compared to our current rig count, through the end of the year. We expect adjusted gross profit within the Drilling Services segment to be down approximately 5% from the third quarter.
In our Completion Services segment for the fourth quarter, we expect adjusted gross profit to be approximately $85 million. From an activity perspective, we expect less seasonality compared to the fourth quarter last year.
In our Drilling Products segment for the fourth quarter, we expect adjusted gross profit will improve slightly compared to the third quarter. We expect relatively steady results in the U.S. and Canada, with higher revenue and adjusted gross profit from our International business.
We expect Other adjusted gross profit in the fourth quarter to be roughly flat compared to the third quarter.
For the fourth quarter, we expect selling, general and administrative expense to be relatively steady compared to the third quarter, and we expect depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment expense of approximately $225 million.
We expect capital expenditures to approximate $140 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2025, we now expect capital expenditures to be below $600 million, before considering the benefit of $33 million in asset sales we have realized through the third quarter. For full-year 2025, our updated capital expenditure budget is lower than previously expected.
All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
186,913
$
241,293
Accounts receivable, net
800,448
763,806
Inventory
155,933
167,023
Other current assets
134,207
123,193
Total current assets
1,277,501
1,295,315
Property and equipment, net
2,785,428
3,010,342
Goodwill
487,388
487,388
Intangible assets, net
842,972
929,610
Other assets
139,821
110,811
Total assets
$
5,533,110
$
5,833,466
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
461,265
$
421,318
Accrued liabilities
283,880
385,751
Other current liabilities
32,628
34,924
Total current liabilities
777,773
841,993
Long-term debt, net
1,220,716
1,219,770
Deferred tax liabilities, net
232,803
238,097
Other liabilities
46,733
57,762
Total liabilities
2,278,025
2,357,622
Stockholders' equity:
Stockholders' equity attributable to controlling interests
3,248,805
3,465,823
Noncontrolling interest
6,280
10,021
Total equity
3,255,085
3,475,844
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,533,110
$
5,833,466
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
REVENUES
$
1,175,954
$
1,219,320
$
1,357,222
$
3,675,811
$
4,215,776
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Direct operating costs
893,833
929,363
1,011,907
2,784,610
3,060,210
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
225,598
261,858
374,680
719,322
917,274
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
885,240
-
885,240
Selling, general and administrative
61,976
64,108
65,696
193,014
195,258
Merger and integration expense
90
488
6,699
1,010
29,577
Other operating expense (income), net
22,511
(7,011
)
3,629
18,450
(13,381
)
Total operating costs and expenses
1,204,008
1,248,806
2,347,851
3,716,406
5,074,178
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(28,054
)
(29,486
)
(990,629
)
(40,595
)
(858,402
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
1,480
1,272
745
4,216
4,801
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized
(17,488
)
(17,645
)
(17,990
)
(52,830
)
(54,238
)
Other income (expense)
1,020
(1,644
)
(716
)
1,344
358
Total other income (expense)
(14,988
)
(18,017
)
(17,961
)
(47,270
)
(49,079
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(43,042
)
(47,503
)
(1,008,590
)
(87,865
)
(907,481
)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
(6,592
)
1,194
(30,256
)
(4,008
)
7,526
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(36,450
)
(48,697
)
(978,334
)
(83,857
)
(915,007
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(48
)
447
427
684
1,442
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(36,402
)
$
(49,144
)
$
(978,761
)
$
(84,541
)
$
(916,449
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(2.50
)
$
(0.22
)
$
(2.29
)
Diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(2.50
)
$
(0.22
)
$
(2.29
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
382,819
385,365
391,732
384,888
399,795
Diluted
382,819
385,365
391,732
384,888
399,795
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.24
$
0.24
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(83,857
)
$
(915,007
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
719,322
917,274
Impairment of goodwill
-
885,240
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(5,599
)
5,824
Stock-based compensation
30,527
35,790
Net (gain) loss on asset disposals
(1,739
)
(5,956
)
Other
27
7,347
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(94,988
)
(70,810
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
563,693
859,702
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(450,516
)
(538,036
)
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
(10,500
)
-
Proceeds from disposal of assets, including insurance recoveries
33,155
14,685
Other
(8,980
)
(1,464
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(436,841
)
(524,815
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury stock
(69,424
)
(269,948
)
Dividends paid
(92,114
)
(95,593
)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
-
50,000
Repayments of revolving credit facility
-
(50,000
)
Payments of finance leases
(6,216
)
(36,635
)
Other
(10,820
)
(9,156
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(178,574
)
(411,332
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,658
)
(753
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(54,380
)
(77,198
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
241,293
192,680
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
186,913
$
115,482
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Additional Financial and Operating Data
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Drilling Services
Revenues
$
380,200
$
403,805
$
421,563
$
1,196,865
$
1,319,425
Direct operating costs
$
246,407
$
254,772
$
250,877
$
748,808
$
784,111
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
133,793
$
149,033
$
170,686
$
448,057
$
535,314
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
$
84,100
$
112,647
$
201,272
$
281,719
$
392,224
Selling, general and administrative
$
3,969
$
4,152
$
3,809
$
12,066
$
11,761
Other operating expense (income), net
$
8,600
$
(8,368
)
$
-
$
232
$
-
Operating income (loss)
$
37,124
$
40,602
$
(34,395
)
$
154,040
$
131,329
Operating days - U.S. (2)
8,737
9,465
9,870
27,775
31,282
Capital expenditures
$
46,691
$
55,174
$
69,127
$
175,323
$
210,346
Completion Services
Revenues
$
705,275
$
719,332
$
831,567
$
2,190,687
$
2,581,937
Direct operating costs
$
594,118
$
619,083
$
703,809
$
1,870,882
$
2,102,643
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
111,157
$
100,249
$
127,758
$
319,805
$
479,294
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
$
117,058
$
119,774
$
140,930
$
352,658
$
428,303
Impairment of goodwill
$
-
$
-
$
885,240
$
-
$
885,240
Selling, general and administrative
$
8,821
$
9,723
$
10,253
$
29,953
$
31,854
Other operating expense (income), net
$
13,000
$
-
$
-
$
13,000
$
(17,792
)
Operating income (loss)
$
(27,722
)
$
(29,248
)
$
(908,665
)
$
(75,806
)
$
(848,311
)
Capital expenditures
$
81,301
$
68,985
$
86,755
$
212,459
$
258,860
Drilling Products
Revenues
$
85,880
$
88,390
$
89,102
$
259,933
$
265,129
Direct operating costs
$
50,265
$
49,335
$
47,144
$
146,540
$
141,921
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
35,615
$
39,055
$
41,958
$
113,393
$
123,208
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
$
21,326
$
23,584
$
22,924
$
67,786
$
73,282
Selling, general and administrative
$
8,486
$
8,651
$
9,898
$
26,256
$
25,651
Operating income (loss)
$
5,803
$
6,820
$
9,136
$
19,351
$
24,275
Capital expenditures
$
13,331
$
15,252
$
16,309
$
46,805
$
45,853
Other (3)
Revenues
$
4,599
$
7,793
$
14,990
$
28,326
$
49,285
Direct operating costs
$
3,043
$
6,173
$
10,077
$
18,380
$
31,535
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
1,556
$
1,620
$
4,913
$
9,946
$
17,750
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
$
923
$
3,538
$
8,330
$
10,797
$
19,253
Selling, general and administrative
$
(177
)
$
82
$
156
$
109
$
649
Operating income (loss)
$
810
$
(2,000
)
$
(3,573
)
$
(960
)
$
(2,152
)
Capital expenditures
$
2,145
$
1,802
$
5,909
$
7,543
$
18,919
Corporate
Depreciation
$
2,191
$
2,315
$
1,224
$
6,362
$
4,212
Selling, general and administrative
$
40,877
$
41,500
$
41,580
$
124,630
$
125,343
Merger and integration expense
$
90
$
488
$
6,699
$
1,010
$
29,577
Other operating expense (income), net
$
911
$
1,357
$
3,629
$
5,218
$
4,411
Capital expenditures
$
1,011
$
2,993
$
2,487
$
8,386
$
4,058
Total Capital Expenditures
$
144,479
$
144,206
$
180,587
$
450,516
$
538,036
Adjusted gross profit is defined as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense, which does not include impairment of goodwill). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit by segment.
Operational data relates to our contract drilling business. A rig is considered to be operating if it is earning revenue pursuant to a contract on a given day.
Other includes our oilfield rentals business, prior to its divestiture in April 2025, and oil and natural gas working interests.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):
Net income (loss)
$
(36,450
)
$
(48,697
)
$
(978,334
)
$
(83,857
)
$
(915,007
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(6,592
)
1,194
(30,256
)
(4,008
)
7,526
Net interest expense
16,008
16,373
17,245
48,614
49,437
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
225,598
261,858
374,680
719,322
917,274
Legal accruals and settlements
20,000
(4,585
)
-
15,415
(17,792
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
885,240
-
885,240
Merger and integration expense
90
488
6,699
1,010
29,577
Adjusted EBITDA
$
218,654
$
226,631
$
275,274
$
696,496
$
956,255
Total revenues
$
1,175,954
$
1,219,320
$
1,357,222
$
3,675,811
$
4,215,776
Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment:
Drilling Services
$
128,224
$
148,664
$
166,877
$
438,174
$
523,553
Completion Services
102,336
90,526
117,505
289,852
447,440
Drilling Products
27,129
30,404
32,060
87,137
97,557
Other
1,733
1,538
4,757
9,837
17,101
Corporate
(40,768
)
(44,501
)
(45,925
)
(128,504
)
(129,396
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
218,654
$
226,631
$
275,274
$
696,496
$
956,255
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense, legal accruals and settlements, impairment of goodwill, and merger and integration expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025
2024
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1):
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
563,693
$
859,702
Less capital expenditures
(450,516
)
(538,036
)
Plus proceeds from disposal of assets, including insurance recoveries
33,155
14,685
Adjusted free cash flow
$
146,332
$
336,351
We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, including insurance recoveries. We present adjusted free cash flow as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is an important liquidity measure and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company, that could be available for financing cash flows, such as dividend payments, share repurchases and/or repurchases of long-term indebtedness. Our computations of adjusted free cash flow may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flows from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Gross Profit
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Drilling Services
Revenues
$
380,200
$
403,805
$
421,563
$
1,196,865
$
1,319,425
Less direct operating costs
(246,407
)
(254,772
)
(250,877
)
(748,808
)
(784,111
)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(84,100
)
(112,647
)
(201,272
)
(281,719
)
(392,224
)
GAAP gross profit (loss)
49,693
36,386
(30,586
)
166,338
143,090
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
84,100
112,647
201,272
281,719
392,224
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
133,793
$
149,033
$
170,686
$
448,057
$
535,314
Completion Services
Revenues
$
705,275
$
719,332
$
831,567
$
2,190,687
$
2,581,937
Less direct operating costs
(594,118
)
(619,083
)
(703,809
)
(1,870,882
)
(2,102,643
)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(117,058
)
(119,774
)
(140,930
)
(352,658
)
(428,303
)
GAAP gross profit (loss)
(5,901
)
(19,525
)
(13,172
)
(32,853
)
50,991
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
117,058
119,774
140,930
352,658
428,303
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
111,157
$
100,249
$
127,758
$
319,805
$
479,294
Drilling Products
Revenues
$
85,880
$
88,390
$
89,102
$
259,933
$
265,129
Less direct operating costs
(50,265
)
(49,335
)
(47,144
)
(146,540
)
(141,921
)
Less depreciation, amortization and impairment
(21,326
)
(23,584
)
(22,924
)
(67,786
)
(73,282
)
GAAP gross profit (loss)
14,289
15,471
19,034
45,607
49,926
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
21,326
23,584
22,924
67,786
73,282
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
35,615
$
39,055
$
41,958
$
113,393
$
123,208
Other
Revenues
$
4,599
$
7,793
$
14,990
$
28,326
$
49,285
Less direct operating costs
(3,043
)
(6,173
)
(10,077
)
(18,380
)
(31,535
)
Less depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(923
)
(3,538
)
(8,330
)
(10,797
)
(19,253
)
GAAP gross profit (loss)
633
(1,918
)
(3,417
)
(851
)
(1,503
)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
923
3,538
8,330
10,797
19,253
Adjusted gross profit (1)
$
1,556
$
1,620
$
4,913
$
9,946
$
17,750
We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense, which does not include impairment of goodwill). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Adjusted
Total
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as reported
$
(36,402
)
$
(36,402
)
Reverse certain items:
Merger and integration expense
90
Legal accruals and settlements
20,000
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,219
)
Adjusted net income (loss) (1)
$
(36,402
)
$
(20,531
)
Federal statutory tax rate
21.0
%
We define adjusted net income (loss) as net loss attributable to common stockholders as reported, excluding merger and integration expense and legal accruals and settlements. We present adjusted net income (loss) in order to convey to investors our performance on a basis that, by excluding the items listed above, is more comparable to our net income (loss) reported in previous periods. Adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss).
