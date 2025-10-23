Immortal Dragons Backs Unlimited Bio

Advancing Combinatorial Anti-Aging Therapies

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Immortal Dragons, a $40 million longevity fund, announced its strategic investment in Unlimited Bio, a biotechnology company developing combinatorial therapies to address the multi-system nature of aging.

Combinatorial Therapeutic Strategy

Unlimited Bio's platform integrates gene therapies, biologics, plasma-based interventions, cell therapies, and small-molecule programs targeting complementary mechanisms across organ systems. The company employs both repurposed approved compounds and proprietary candidates developed in-house.The approach is based on the premise that aging results from the concurrent failure of multiple interconnected biological systems, requiring a synergistic, large-scale combination of interventions acting across tissues and pathways.The initial gene therapy portfolio includes VEGF-A and Follistatin for vascular and muscular applications, and a-Klotho and BDNF for cognitive and neuroprotective applications VEGF-A gene therapy -an approved drug repurposed for vascular rejuvenation-has demonstrated up to ~7.5-fold (756%) increases in pain-free walking distance in patients with peripheral ischemia 1 and has been used in thousands of patients since 2011, 2 providing one of the more extensive post-marketing safety data sets among gene therapies in clinical use. 3

"Aging is not a single pathway but a multi-system failure involving interdependent biological networks." explained Ivan Morgunov, CEO of Unlimited Bio, "Our philosophy views this problem as an engineering challenge that demands an integrated, synergistic system-ultimately enabling safe combinations of dozens of interventions."

Strategic Alignment

This investment advances Immortal Dragons' engineering-centric approach to radical life extension. While the fund's existing portfolio addresses organ failure through 3D biofabrication and artificial womb technology, Unlimited Bio's platform targets the underlying mechanisms of biological aging-potentially extending functional lifespan of both natural and engineered tissues.

Further clinical validation will proceed through Special Economic Zones, specifically Prospera ZEDE, utilizing surrogate endpoints in healthy volunteers to enable cost-efficient trials meeting high safety standards.

Looking Ahead

Unlimited Bio's near-term priority is the first-in-human clinical study combining two gene therapies in healthy participants - planned for late 2025 to early 2026, pending regulatory and ethics approvals. This study is described as the first clinical evaluation of a dual gene-therapy combination in healthy individuals and is aimed to serve as a proof-of-concept demonstrating the safety and synergistic rejuvenative potential of multi-gene interventions. Building on this foundation, the company will expand toward integrated therapeutic combinations across molecular, cellular, and systemic levels, creating a platform capable of continuously incorporating emerging longevity discoveries and optimizing intervention synergies over the next decade.

About Immortal Dragons

Immortal Dragons (https://www.id.life/) is a purpose-driven longevity fund headquartered in Singapore. The fund invests in cutting-edge, high-impact technologies and currently supports more than 15 portfolio companies. Beyond conventional investments, the fund advances longevity advocacy through book translation and publishing, translation of longevity leaders' talks, hosting a leading Chinese-language longevity podcast, and providing sponsorships and grants to longevity initiatives and conferences.

For Press Inquiries:

Boyang Wang

Founder, Immortal Dragons

press@id.life

References

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6116753/ https://www.mediasphera.ru/issues/kardiologiya-i-serdechno-sosudistaya-khirurgiya/2023/1/1199663852023011110 https://synapse.patsnap.com/drug/ea5b3f26ebbe43b1870ec70a64dc0b84

SOURCE: Immortal Dragons

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/immortal-dragons-backs-unlimited-bio-1090914