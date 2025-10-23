Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - The 2025 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) will kick off on November 3 in Guangzhou. Building on the theme of "Investing in the Greater Bay Area, Co-creating a Bright Future," this year's edition focuses on the GBA's new positioning of "One Point, Two Places." Leveraging the momentum of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao jointly hosting the 15th National Games, the event aims to create a world-class investment brand that showcases the economic vitality, innovative drive, regional charm, and investment potential of the GBA, while deepening cooperation with major global bay areas and economies along the "Belt and Road".

Gathering Strength Towards the "New": The 2025 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to Take Place on November 3 in Guangzhou

This year's conference will feature "1 main event, 9 investment promotion conferences across the Pearl River Delta cities, and numerous domestic and international roadshows and investment tours." For the first time, a series of investment promotion meetings will focus on commercial aerospace, low-altitude economy, artificial intelligence, and robotics, positioning the GBA as a testing ground and incubator for new technologies, products, and scenarios. The conference will also strengthen investment and trade cooperation with developed countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the United States, as well as emerging markets in the Middle East and ASEAN, further cementing the GBA's status as a top destination for global investment.

Representatives from several Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders have already confirmed their participation, with particularly strong interest from companies in emerging and frontier industries such as artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, new energy storage, biomedicine, high-end equipment, and clean technology.

The 2025 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will gather high-quality resources from around the world to accelerate the development of a world-class bay area. Stay tuned for more updates!

