MNT Soars on Bybit: Record-Breaking 450% Volume Surge Marks Stellar Q3 Performance

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced record-breaking performance for Mantle (MNT) following the full rollout of the Bybit x Mantle Roadmap. From July to October 2025, MNT emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most actively traded assets on Bybit, demonstrating exceptional user engagement and sustained investor confidence.

Explosive Trading Activity Outpaces Platform Growth

MNT's trading activity on Bybit has soared well beyond the platform's overall trajectory:

Daily average trading volume surged from approximately $111 million in July to $619 million in October-a remarkable 457% increase in just three months.

Month-over-month growth peaked in August (+134%) and October (+82%), vastly exceeding Bybit's overall platform growth of 6% and 31%, respectively.

MNT's share of total Bybit trading volume climbed from 0.62% in July to 2.86% in October, underscoring its rapid rise in market relevance.

User Confidence Reflected in Strong AUM Growth

MNT's appeal extends beyond short-term trading to long-term conviction:

Average daily Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by nearly 300% over the quarter, reflecting strong user conviction and sustained capital inflows into MNT.

The steady inflow signals that MNT is increasingly viewed as a core holding within user portfolios, highlighting its growing influence in the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Strategic Partnership Catalyzes Momentum

The surge in MNT's adoption follows the successful implementation of the Bybit x Mantle Roadmap, a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing liquidity, accessibility, and product integration across both ecosystems.

"MNT's extraordinary performance on Bybit this quarter reflects both the maturity of the Mantle ecosystem and the enthusiasm of our users," said Emily Bao, Bybit's Head of Spot and a Key Advisor to Mantle. "This growth is driven by genuine utility, strong fundamentals, and a vibrant community. Together with Mantle, we're proud to create deeper liquidity, better tools, and more opportunities for users to engage with one of the most promising ecosystems in Web3."

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Momentum into Q4

With its market capitalization surpassing $6 billion and price more than doubling since early August, MNT enters the final quarter of 2025 with record momentum. Supported by robust infrastructure, a growing global community, and seamless integration with leading platforms like Bybit, MNT is poised to expand its presence across DeFi, payments, and other emerging use cases.

Bybit remains steadfast in supporting high-potential assets like MNT through advanced trading tools, educational resources, and co-branded initiatives that foster innovation and inclusivity in the digital asset space.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation.

