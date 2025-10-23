MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Global Dialogue on Innovation, Openness and Shared Development

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Global Dialogue on Innovation, Openness and Shared Development"

China Media Group will host a media event on Friday, October 24, at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Washington, DC. The event, highlighting innovation, openness, and shared development, will bring together leading diplomats, commentators, and representatives of the young generation from China and the United States to discuss the outcomes and themes emerging from China's Fourth Plenary Session, held in Beijing from October 20 to 23.

The plenary session reviews the proposals for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development. It emphasizes high-quality development, technological self-reliance, green transformation, and the creation of a modern industrial system integrating digital, intelligent, and sustainable growth. The session also underscores the importance of education, science, and technology as engines of modernization, calling for stronger cultural confidence and enhanced global understanding through dialogue and exchange.

The upcoming media event will feature keynote speeches by officials and commentators from China and the United States, followed by a lively panel discussion with young voices exploring key global themes - including global governance, Chinese modernization, artificial intelligence and technology, sustainability, climate change, and people-to-people exchanges. These conversations reflect the vision and aspirations of a new generation committed to shaping a more inclusive and forward-looking world.

From 2021 to 2024, China's economy has grown at an average annual rate of 5.5%, contributing nearly 30% of global growth while advancing green development, innovation, and openness. The discussion aims to offer fresh insight into how these achievements and emerging policy directions can support inclusive and sustainable global progress.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-global-dialogue-on-innovation-openness-and-shared-development-302592203.html