Morocco hosts the second Investor Showcase Summit in Casablanca spotlighting the hospitality sector



CASABLANCA, Morocco, October 23, 2025 - Following a successful inaugural event in 2024, the Morocco Showcase Summit is back, once again positioning the Kingdom as Africa's premier destination for tourism and hospitality investment. The summit, a collaboration between the Société Marocaine d'Ingénierie Touristique and API Events, will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca on 19-20 November 2025, convening international investors, developers, financiers, and global hospitality leaders. The return of the summit comes as Morocco's tourism sector demonstrates unprecedented momentum, bolstered by its selection to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup and a strategic national goal to attract 26 million tourists by 2030. The Morocco Showcase Summit serves as the definitive platform for deal-making and exploring the dynamic opportunities within one of Africa's fastest-growing markets. This momentum is being matched by global hotel groups accelerating their expansion in the Kingdom. Antoine Sibieude, the Development Director for North Africa at Marriott International, confirms the group's commitment to Morocco's growth story. "Morocco continues to emerge as a dynamic hub within Africa's tourism landscape. Marriott remains committed to supporting the Kingdom's tourism ambitions by expanding our portfolio with innovative brands and transformative experiences. With a robust pipeline, we are proud to contribute to Morocco's dynamic growth and to deliver travel experiences that celebrates the country's rich culture and future-forward vision," says Sibieude. The summit serves as a pivotal platform for engaging with the vision and programs driven by key industry players who have been instrumental in mobilizing significant resources to revitalize the sector post-Covid pandemic and fuel entrepreneurial growth. This commitment is reflected in tangible results, including over 737 tourist accommodation establishments that have benefited from government support and more than 10,000 financing contracts signed in the hospitality industry. The Morocco Showcase Summit will also feature insights from global hotel brands leading the charge in Morocco's expansion. Accor, a longstanding key player, is poised for significant further growth. "Currently, we are managing 40 hotels in the Kingdom, and this moment feels perfect for further investment and development. Morocco is poised to host numerous significant events, making it an ideal time for expansion," says Réda Faceh, Vice President of Development for Accor, North, West & Southern Africa. "We have a portfolio of over 45 brands, and we are eager to introduce them further into the Moroccan market. Our strategy is to strengthen our existing network and introduce new brands, including lifestyle brands, in collaboration with our partners." Rèda Faceh also highlighted a key operational advantage, noting, "One key differentiator is that Accor is the only operator with a dedicated on-ground team. We have an original office in Morocco staffed with more than 35 professionals solely focused on supporting our operations. This localized approach ensures that our services and strategies align with the unique demands of the Moroccan market." The two-day programme is packed with critical insights, featuring confirmed industry heavyweights including Imad Barrakad, CEO of SMIT; Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer for Luxury Brands at Accor; and senior executives from Radisson Hotel Group, Marriott International, Barcélo, and Kasada Capital Management. "The overwhelming response to the summit's return confirms Morocco's status as the continent's most bankable hospitality market," says Murray Anderson-Ogle, Managing Director of API Events. "We are facilitating crucial conversations between those with capital and the projects that will define Morocco's tourism future. The energy is palpable, and the opportunities are vast." Distributed by APO Group on behalf of API Events. Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/3JhlhVE

