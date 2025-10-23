Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 09:27
1,143 Euro
+0,53 % +0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 08:10 Uhr
113 Leser
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to report third quarter 2025 financial results and provide business update on November 6

Leiden, the Netherlands, October 23, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms that it will report its preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the third quarter 2025 and provide a business update on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 13:30 CET/07:30 am ET.

To participate in the conference call or to watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the links below.

Conference call registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1b6a1a63294c427f91ab7b24a7c6484b

Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Webcast registration:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vb724dzx

The webcast will also be accessible on the Pharming website at Investors/Financial Documents, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Attachment

  • Pharming Group to report 3Q25 results_EN_23OCT25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6eb85571-9247-4e7b-a6a5-ac0543e35c23)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
