Totogi generates 500,000 lines of production BSS Code in one day-live

Single forward-deployed engineer builds five core BSS modules from scratch at telecom industry forum

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 23, 2025engineer is doing what the telco industry says is impossible: building a complete BSS from scratch in one day.

Five core modules-CRM, product catalog, order management, revenue management, and invoicing-are being built live, in front of industry observers, using Totogi's BSS Magic platform. By the end of today, 500,000 lines of production-quality code-none of which existed this morning-will be live. No pre-written code. No rehearsed scenarios. Just one forward-deployed engineer, AI, and Totogi's telco ontology working in real time.

Why this hasn't been done before

"The telecom industry has been told that BSS implementations take years and cost tens of millions," said Danielle Rios, acting CEO of Totogi. "That's not a technical limitation-it's a business model. Legacy vendors can't move faster without admitting their platforms are obsolete. We're proving a different approach works: AI-native architecture, built on open standards, delivering production software in days instead of years. This isn't a vision. It's happening right now."

The difference is architectural. Most BSS vendors have retrofitted AI features-chatbots, analytics, automation-onto platforms built decades ago for human developers writing explicit business rules. That approach is limited by what the underlying architecture can support.

BSS Magic was built differently. The foundation is a telco ontology-a structured knowledge system built on open industry standards like TM Forum Open Digital Architecture and 3GPP-that gives AI the domain expertise to generate production-quality code. Because the platform is AI-native from the start, not bolt-on AI features added later, it can do what legacy systems can't: generate complete, working BSS modules without manual coding.

The result: telcos can build and modify their own software without waiting years for vendor roadmaps, without multimillion-dollar professional services contracts, and without creating new vendor dependencies.

What this means for telcos

The implications extend beyond speed. When a telco can build its own BSS modules in days, the entire vendor relationship changes. Want to test a new pricing model for a market segment? Build it and deploy it next week. Need to integrate a new service that's not on your vendor's roadmap? Build the module yourself. Facing competitive pressure that requires BSS changes? You're no longer waiting for a vendor to complete a change request.

BSS Magic's data layer enables vendor-agnostic connectivity to existing BSS systems-even closed legacy platforms-without requiring vendor cooperation or system modifications. The ontology layer provides semantic translation, making new modules immediately interoperable with your current infrastructure. There's no rip-and-replace transformation, no new vendor dependencies to create, no waiting for incumbent vendors to open their APIs.

This is what AI-native architecture enables: telcos that can move at the speed of their business, not the speed of their vendors.

Watch it happen

Today's build starts from zero. Attendees can watch the code generation live throughout the event and test the newly built BSS modules themselves. For those unable to attend in Düsseldorf, Totogi will replicate this live coding demonstration for CSPs interested in seeing BSS Magic generate modules for their specific use cases of BSS Magic's capabilities. Contact Totogi to schedule a technical briefing.

