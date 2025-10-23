A smaller-than-expected trade show underscored mounting exhibitor fatigue, even as high-integration and safety-focused storage products showcased where the industry is heading.From ESS News The SNEC ES+ 11th International Energy Storage and Battery Technology Exhibition, held from 10 to 12 October 2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, concluded with a scale notably below expectations. Contrary to the organizer's earlier plans for six halls covering 60,000 square metres, only three partially filled halls were opened, with total exhibition space falling short of 30,000 square metres. ...

