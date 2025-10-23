New Logile survey shows that while most UK retail staff receive rotas in advance, last-minute changes, understaffing at peak times and overstaffing in quiet periods are eroding service, straining teams and driving lost revenue.

Retailers across the UK are confronting rising labor costs and tougher scheduling rules, only to find that misaligned rotas are cutting into sales and service. According to Logile's 2025 UK Labour Planning Optimisation Report, 84% of frontline associates say poor staffing or rota planning is directly causing lost sales.

At a time when government proposals are pushing for stricter rules on zero-hours contracts and fairer scheduling, the report shows UK retailers still struggling with rota execution, leaving shops under-resourced at peak times, overstaffed when quiet, and employees caught in the middle.

To better understand the scale of the challenge and what it means for UK retailers, Logile conducted a survey of 500 frontline store associates across the UK in July 2025. The Logile 2025 UK Labour Planning Optimisation Report, conducted via the third-party platform Pollfish, set out to explore how well labour planning is translating into day-to-day execution on the shop floor.

Key findings from the report include:

84% of associates observe their store losing sales due to poor staffing or rota planning.

59% report being short-staffed when busy, while 68% see overstaffing in quieter periods.

72% receive their rota at least a week in advance, yet 87% still face last-minute changes.

80% are pulled from their usual role to cover gaps, and 74% are asked to stay late because of thin cover.

88% feel overwhelmed at least occasionally due to poor staffing, and 53% say rota changes disrupt +personal plans.

37% have missed an important personal event because of last-minute changes.

61% would be more likely to stay if rotas were more predictable, yet 62% have considered leaving if things do not improve.

72% have seen colleagues quit due to poor scheduling or hours.

68% have worked a clopening shift, raising compliance and wellbeing concerns.

60% would trust or maybe trust demand-led rotas with manager oversight, with top expected gains being better service (28%) and smoother shops (28%).

The evidence from UK associates is clear. Labour plans that look fine on paper often break down in practice, leaving shops short-staffed at peak times, overstaffed when quiet, and staff stretched in between. The consequences are felt in lost sales, reduced service quality, rising stress and growing turnover risk.

But the solution is also clear. By closing the execution gap through better forecasting, smarter labour modelling, demand-led scheduling and real-time adjustments, retailers can put every scheduled hour to work. Associates are open to AI-assisted scheduling when it is accurate and fair, and they see real benefits for customers, operations and their own wellbeing.

Logile's AI-driven Connected Workforce platform is designed to support exactly this shift. It enables retailers to forecast demand with greater precision, model staffing needs down to the unique store and department level, and generate optimised rotas that reflect both operational goals and the real-world constraints, preferences and availability of the frontline. With smarter tools enabling the highest accuracy and actionable insights, Logile helps retailers move from reactive scheduling to proactive, predictive workforce management.

"The UK retail reality reflected in our data shows that rota predictability is not just a fairness issue; it is about people's ability to plan their lives and perform at their best," said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. "Associates are feeling the strain of unpredictable schedules that disrupt their personal lives and store performance alike, and are open to technology that gives them more predictability and balance. Retailers that connect demand forecasting, labour modelling and execution in one continuous flow will not only meet rising expectations for fairness at work, but also unlock measurable gains in efficiency, retention and customer experience."

Visit the Logile 2025 UK Labour Planning Optimisation Report for full results and additional insights.

