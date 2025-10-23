Digital Check Corp.: Digital Check Introduces CheXpress CX35 UV Single-Feed Ultraviolet Scanner

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CheXpress CX35 UV is the newest single-feed check scanner from Digital Check Corp., offering ultraviolet image capture at an affordable price. The CX35 UV is available for purchase worldwide through Digital Check's global reseller network.

The new model is the successor to the CheXpress CX30 UV, Digital Check's most popular single-feed UV device. For more than a decade, the CheXpress family of scanners has been a reliable, cost-effective way for financial institutions to capture ultraviolet security printing used on checks and similar documents in many countries around the world.

"UV image capture is an important, and occasionally mandatory, anti-fraud tool used in many parts of the world, and Digital Check was the first to make it available on scanners at an affordable price point," says Mike Donovan, Digital Check's vice president of global sales. "The CheXpress series lowered the barrier to entry for thousands of financial institutions to use ultraviolet scanning, and the CX35 UV will continue that legacy for years to come."

The CheXpress CX35 family builds on the design that helped its predecessor sell more than 1 million units and counting, while adding several improvements for bank and corporate users. Major new design features include a 600-dpi color image sensor, smart LED status indicator, and automated cleaning mode for simpler maintenance. It features a single-line inkjet endorser and offers straight-through or feed-and-return operation.

The new model is designed for easy integration with existing banking systems and will export UV images in the same formats as the CX30 UV. As with other Digital Check devices already deployed in more than 110 countries around the world, image output can be adjusted on the CX35 UV to comply with a variety of legal standards in use regionally or nationally.

"The CheXpress family sets the standard for affordable, accurate UV image capture and opens the door to better ultraviolet scanning for thousands of financial institutions and their customers," Donovan said. "The CX35 UV ensures they'll continue to enjoy sustainable access to UV solutions for years to come."

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry with the most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

