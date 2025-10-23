Trace One and delaware Partner to Launch Legi Food: AI Solution That Cuts Food Compliance Time by 80%

PARIS and BRUSSELS, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a leading SaaS provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions for the food and beverage industry, today announced a strategic partnership with delaware, a global consulting company specializing in AI-driven enterprise solutions. The companies are launching Legi Food, an AI assistant that instantly answers complex food regulatory questions with direct citations to relevant legislation.

Addressing complexity in food legislation

Nowadays, food manufacturers face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. With regulations varying significantly across countries and regions-and changing frequently-companies struggle to keep pace. A single compliance error can result in product recalls, hefty fines, or retail delistings. Teams waste valuable time navigating foreign language legislation, searching through scattered documentation, and waiting for answers from overwhelmed regulatory departments.

Legi Food transforms compliance management through conversational AI. Users simply type questions in everyday language-"Can I add sulfites to my bakery product in China?"-and receive instant, accurate responses with direct citations to relevant legislation. The platform operates in more than 50 languages across all major food categories and deploys securely on-premise or via private cloud, ensuring complete data protection while delivering enterprise-grade AI capabilities.

Strategic Partnership Value

This partnership brings together complementary strengths to deliver significant value to the food industry. delaware gains access to Trace One's outstanding regulatory intelligence platform, which includes more than 134,000 food news items, 74,000 food laws globally, 300+ continuously monitored regulatory sites, and three decades of specialized food compliance expertise.

For customers, this combination of enterprise-grade AI technology and comprehensive regulatory data translates into measurable business impact, including up to 80% reduction in compliance monitoring time.

"By combining Trace One's comprehensive global food legislation database with delaware's secure AI engine, we're empowering food companies to achieve instant clarity on complex regulations," said Antoine Daviet, Chief Product Officer at Trace One.

Organizational Impact

Legi Food delivers measurable value across multiple departments. Regulatory Affairs teams accelerate decision-making processes. R&D departments advance innovation without compliance risks. Quality Assurance and Labeling teams gain confidence in product claims and market positioning.

"Food compliance has never been more complex or fragmented. With Legi Food, we're transforming how companies handle regulations: with clarity, speed, and trust," says Benoît Loffet, senior manager at delaware Belux.

The solution addresses critical needs in key markets including Europe, the United States, Canada, and Brazil, enabling multinational food companies to navigate complex regulatory requirements with unprecedented efficiency.

