Paris, October 23, 2025

Air France-KLM completes acquisition of a 2.3% stake in WestJet

Air France-KLM today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 2.3% stake in Canadian carrier WestJet.

This transaction was initially announced on May 9th, 2025.

Air France-KLM purchased that stake from its joint venture partner Delta Air Lines, which had taken a 15% minority stake in WestJet, as part of a previously announced separate transaction also involving Korean Air's purchase of a 10% interest. That transaction closed yesterday, on October 22nd, 2025.

The shares purchased by all three airlines represent a 25% combined interest (Delta Air Lines: 12.7%, Korean Air: 10% and Air France-KLM: 2.3%), sold by funds and co-investors affiliated with Onex Partners, a Canadian investor and alternative asset manager which is WestJet's controlling shareholder. Link to WestJet press release here.

Air France-KLM has partnered with WestJet since 2009, with the launch of interline ticketing. Since that time, the partnership has grown to include code sharing and reciprocal benefits for loyalty members.

