Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 10:47
11,335 Euro
-3,45 % -0,405
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,35011,36511:03
11,35011,36511:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 08:07 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Air France-KLM completes acquisition of a 2.3% stake in WestJet

Paris, October 23, 2025

Air France-KLM completes acquisition of a 2.3% stake in WestJet

Air France-KLM today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 2.3% stake in Canadian carrier WestJet.

This transaction was initially announced on May 9th, 2025.

Air France-KLM purchased that stake from its joint venture partner Delta Air Lines, which had taken a 15% minority stake in WestJet, as part of a previously announced separate transaction also involving Korean Air's purchase of a 10% interest. That transaction closed yesterday, on October 22nd, 2025.

The shares purchased by all three airlines represent a 25% combined interest (Delta Air Lines: 12.7%, Korean Air: 10% and Air France-KLM: 2.3%), sold by funds and co-investors affiliated with Onex Partners, a Canadian investor and alternative asset manager which is WestJet's controlling shareholder. Link to WestJet press release here.

Air France-KLM has partnered with WestJet since 2009, with the launch of interline ticketing. Since that time, the partnership has grown to include code sharing and reciprocal benefits for loyalty members.

Investor Relations

Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.commarouane.mami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.