ACORD Solutions Group Appoints Dave Matcham as Global Ambassador for Digital Data Exchange

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group, the leading provider of next-generation digital solutions for the global insurance industry, has engaged Dave Matcham as its Global Ambassador for digital markets. In this consulting role, Matcham will have responsibility for promoting the benefits of standardised data exchange, and facilitating connectivity across key global insurance hubs. Matcham, recently retired after a long tenure as CEO of the International Underwriting Association (IUA), has been a consistent advocate of standards-based digitalisation throughout the ACORD community and the wider industry.

"Dave Matcham is an enormously well-respected leader, whose contributions to the industry as head of the IUA are recognised worldwide," said Chris Newman, CEO of ACORD Solutions Group. "We welcome the opportunity to partner with Dave in spreading awareness of the critical role that digital data exchange will play in our industry's future, as well as the groundbreaking digital capabilities that ACORD Solutions Group have already put in place for clients in markets around the world."

ACORD Solutions Group has launched regional data exchange hubs in several established and emerging (re)insurance markets around the world, including London, North America, Bermuda, Dubai, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics, with plans to launch in Singapore in the coming months. These hubs leverage ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform & Translator) to enable connectivity between brokers, insurers, and reinsurers regardless of geography, preferred formats, and pre-existing levels of digital sophistication.

Dave Matcham, Global Ambassador for ACORD Solutions Group, said: "I have always strongly supported the work that ACORD has done in bringing the industry together to set global digital standards for insurance. I am delighted to have the opportunity to now work with the ACORD Solutions Group, helping businesses worldwide to leverage the benefits of those standards. I am excited to help accelerate interconnectivity across markets, creating a true global insurance ecosystem."

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimise the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

