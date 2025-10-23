Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Oct-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 22-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3882 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7657911 
 
CODE: LEML LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010435297 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010435297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LEML LN 
LEI Code:   969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 
Sequence No.: 405928 
EQS News ID:  2217378 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217378&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.