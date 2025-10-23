Acomo N.V.: Acomo continues its growth trajectory, increasing sales by +6% in the third quarter of 2025

ROTTERDAM (NL), 23 OCTOBER 2025Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports Q3 2025 sales of €357.3 million, an increase of +6% compared to last year, resulting in a YTD growth of +11%. On a constant currency basis, Q3 sales were up +10% and YTD +13%. The business in Europe is growing by double digits helped by higher market prices and relatively stable market dynamics. The market environment in the US remains challenging.• Spices and Nuts showed a +9% sales increase in Q3 supported by higher market prices for key products and the business acquired in the Nordics in August 2024. All companies in this segment contributed to the sales growth.• On a reported basis Edible Seeds sales decreased by -17% in Q3, of which -5% is due to foreign currency translation. The decline was driven by lower volumes, reflecting subdued retail foot traffic, weaker sunflower prices, and U.S. market uncertainty amid tariffs and challenging macroeconomic conditions.• Organic Ingredients posted a +16% sales increase driven by strong performance across the various product groups and positive cocoa market conditions. Q3 as well as YTD volumes in both Europe and North America are above last year, underscoring the strength of the segment's organic sourcing capabilities and market positioning.• On a reported basis Tea Q3 sales were flat versus last year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, Q3 sales increased by +6%. Market conditions remain competitive and increasingly fragmented, but demand for value-added blends develops positively.• Food Solutions continued its upward trajectory with a growth of +19% in Q3, benefiting from increased production capacity at the new facility in Oostende (Belgium). Strong demand for both wet and dry blends resulted in doubledigit growth in sales volume and revenue, highlighting the growing importance of tailored ingredient solutions in the market."It is a great achievement that the Group's Q3 2025 sales increased by +6% versus last year's strong performance. Our Spices and Nuts, our Organic Ingredients and our Food Solutions businesses achieved record Q3 sales supported by good price levels. Where our Tea business performed in line with prior year, our Edible Seeds business in the US faced challenging market circumstances with top-line and margin pressure in addition to the weakened US dollar. In the short term these challenges will remain, however we are fully focused on regaining momentum as we have the building blocks in place. As highlighted earlier in investor calls, H2 2024 and H1 2025 were exceptionally strong, and we anticipated performance to gradually return to be more balanced between the quarters. Our fundamentals remain robust and our long-term mission continues to be 'building routes to healthier foods'. Testament to our strategy is the latest acquisition of Manuzzi, a well-known nuts and dried fruits company in Italy", said Acomo CEO Allard Goldschmeding.Download full press release:https://acomo.nl/app/uploads/2025/10/251023-Press-release-Acomo_Trading-Update-Q3-2025_FINAL_EN.pdf