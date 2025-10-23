YIT OYJ: Changes in the YIT Leadership Team: YIT's Chief Financial Officer to change

YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 23, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Markus Pietikäinen, SVP, Treasury and M&A, at YIT has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team as of November 1, 2025. Tuomas Mäkipeska, CFO and member of the Group Leadership Team, has resigned from YIT to pursue his career outside YIT. He will leave the company in April 2026 at the latest.

Markus Pietikäinen has served as SVP, Treasury and M&A at YIT since the beginning of 2024. He joined YIT from Finnfund, where he was the Chief Investment Officer. Prior to his position at Finnfund, Markus worked at Wärtsilä among others in business management positions and as Head of Group Treasury.

"I warmly thank Tuomas for his contributions at YIT. Tuomas' expertise and commitment have been decisive in YIT's renewal of its strategy. On my own behalf and on behalf of YIT's Board of Directors, I wish him all the best for the future challenges. I am very happy that we have been able to work closely with Markus since the beginning of last year. He has played a key role in strengthening YIT's financial position," said Heikki Vuorenmaa, President and CEO of YIT.

Aleksi Laine, EVP of YIT's Infrastructure segment, has been appointed Deputy to the President and CEO of YIT as of November 1, 2025.

YIT has started the recruitment process for a permanent CFO.

CV Markus Pietikäinen

Born 1975

M.Sc. (Economics)

Key work experience and positions of trust:

YIT Corporation, SVP, Treasury and M&A, 2024-

Finnfund, Chief Investment Officer 2016-2023

Noksel, Member of the Board 2017-2022

Wärtsilä, several finance and business management positions, 2005-2016

Finnfund, Member of the Board, 2012-2014

JPMorgan Securities, positions in investment banking 2000-2005

We build and develop sustainable living environments: functional and attractive homes, future-proof public and commercial buildings, infrastructure to support the green transition as well as industrial, production, and energy facilities to support our customers' processes. YIT's vision is to be the expert partner in developing sustainable homes, spaces, and cities - for a good life. There are approximately 4,100 professionals in our team and our revenue in 2024 was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

