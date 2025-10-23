AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the third quarter 2025

Continued profitability gains, with actions underway to strengthen volumes

Johan Westman, President and CEO: "Our operating profit grew by 9 percent at constant exchange rates and 2 percent including currency effects, driven by strong profitability at SEK 2.47 per kilo. While volumes declined 2 percent year-on-year, they improved 4 percent sequentially. We are maintaining our margin discipline and leadership in advanced solutions, while executing targeted commercial actions to strengthen volumes. At the same time, we continue to make strong sustainability progress, reaching 93 percent verified deforestation-free palm oil. Looking ahead, we remain prudently optimistic and fully committed to delivering profitable growth and advancing toward our 2030 aspiration."

AAK Group

Volumes declined by 2 percent to 510,000 MT (523,000), excluding the effect of the Hillside divestment.

Operating profit increased by 2 percent, excluding the Hillside divestment and including a SEK 85 million currency effect.

Profit for the period totaled SEK 911 million (871).

Earnings per share before dilution equaled SEK 3.50 (3.35).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 542 million (515).

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), R12M, was 21.6 percent (22.4 percent on December 31, 2024), excluding items affecting comparability.

Business areas

Food Ingredients: Operating profit, excluding the Hillside divestment, increased by 3 percent to SEK 766 million (745).

Chocolate & Confectionery Fats: Operating profit reached SEK 525 million (525), on a par with the same quarter last year.

Technical Products & Feed: Operating profit totaled SEK 46 million (45), a 2 percent increase compared to last year.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 19 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

