Metsä Board Corporation: Metsä Board updates its disclosure policy and discontinues issuing result guidance for the time being

The Board of Directors of Metsä Board Corporation has today approved the company's updated disclosure policy. The key change concerns the issuance of result guidance. According to the updated policy, the company may decide to provide result guidance in its interim reports, half-year financial reports, and financial statements bulletins for a selected time period that it considers appropriate whilst maintaining consistency. Previously, the company has followed a practice where it has provided verbal guidance on the comparable operating profit for the next quarter in connection with its results announcements.

Continuing to provide quarterly result guidance is not appropriate in the current volatile market environment. Metsä Board will continue to describe the main short-term outlook for its operating environment and its effects on the company, as well as highlight the most significant company-specific factors for the next quarter.

In addition to the aforementioned change, minor technical updates have been made to the company's disclosure policy. The updated disclosure policy comes into force immediately, and the company's interim report for January-September 2025 to be published on 23 October 2025 will not include result guidance for the following quarter.

The updated disclosure policy is available on the company's website and as an attachment to this release.

