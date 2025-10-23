Orexo AB: Orexo Q3 2025 Interim Report

Unlocking the potential of the AmorphOX® technology

Q3 2025 highlights

› Total net revenues of SEK 118.7 m (136.5)

› EBITDA of SEK -9.8 m (-0.7), including a negative impact from costs associated with LTIP programs of SEK -12.9 m

› Net earnings of SEK -29.8 m (-41.9)

› US Commercial segment net revenues of SEK 113.9 m (131.0), in local currency USD 12.0 m (12.6)

› Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -10.3 m (-13.4), cash and cash equivalents of SEK 105.6 m (114.9)

› Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.86 (-1.21)

› Positive in-vivo data showed for a powder-based intranasal GLP-1 agonist medication supported by the AmorphOX® technology

› The subsidiary, Orexo US Inc., awarded approx. SEK 75 m (USD 8 m) by BARDA for the development of OX390, an intranasal rescue medication for adulterated overdoses. Pending milestones and deliverables the award is valued up to approx. SEK 480 m (USD 50.9 m).

› 2025 financial outlook reiterated.

Important events after the end of the period

SEK m unless otherwise stated

2025

Jul-Sep 2024

Jul-Sep 2025

Jan-Sep 2024

Jan-Sep 2024

Jan-Dec Net revenues 118.7 136.5 383.2 429.7 590.0 Cost of goods sold -7.1 -20.1 -36.3 -49.7 -72.1 Operating expenses -132.7 -138.1 -394.7 -422.3 -658.2 EBIT -21.1 -21.7 -47.8 -42.2 -140.3 EBIT margin % neg. neg. neg. neg. neg. EBITDA -9.8 -0.7 -14.0 20.2 48.9 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -0.86 -1.21 -2.47 -2.51 -5.89 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -0.86 -1.21 -2.47 -2.51 -5.89 Cash flow from operating activities -10.3 -13.4 21.9 -38.8 -32.6 Cash and cash equivalents 105.6 114.9 105.6 114.9 123.3

CEO Comments in brief

Orexo has a strong track record of turning platform technologies into approved medicines. Our sublingual platform enabled multiple FDA-approved products, including Zubsolv® and Abstral®, that generated significant revenues for the company. Building on that success, we are now concentrating resources on the AmorphOX® platform, our next-generation formulation engine designed to unlock proprietary products and expand our pipeline.

During the quarter, we reached two key milestones that reinforce the scalability of the AmorphOX platform. The breakthrough with the GLP-1 agonist and the BARDA¹ financing secured for the OX390 project both strengthen the platform and its future potential. I am encouraged by the enthusiasm these developments have generated among our key stakeholders, and by the growing recognition of AmorphOX's long-term value.

From a financial perspective, EBITDA was negative, however, we would have reported positive EBITDA for the quarter absent provisions for social security fees related to the long-term incentive program following the positive share price development in the quarter. Zubsolv demand is stable, but top line sales were impacted by foreign exchange rate headwinds and significantly lower inventory levels with the wholesalers. We expect Zubsolv sales to improve in the fourth quarter consistently with historical seasonal patterns and we maintain our full-year guidance.

Uppsala, Sweden, October 23, 2025

Nikolaj Sørensen

President and CEO

Contact persons interim report

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Presentation

