TietoEVRY Oyj: Tietoevry's Interim Report 3/2025: Early signs of margin recovery with transformation execution ongoing

Tietoevry Corporation INTERIM REPORT 23 October 2025 9:00 a.m. (EEST)



Organic growth 4%, or -1% eliminating the revenue related to a court ruling in Tietoevry Banking

Tietoevry Care and Industry back to growth

Adjusted operating margin 19.3% (12.8%), or 15.2% eliminating the court ruling effect in Tietoevry Banking

Improved profitability in all businesses

Cost optimization progressing towards the 2026 target of EUR 115 million - run-rate savings of EUR 75 million achieved by the end of the third quarter?

The divestment of the Tech Services business completed during the quarter

The divestment of Tietoevry Tech Services was completed on 2 September. The business has been presented as a discontinued operation as from the first quarter of 2025. The financial information presented in this report concerns continuing operations, unless otherwise stated. The comparative information has been restated accordingly.

The full interim report with tables is available at the end of this release.



7-9/2025 7-9/2024 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 Revenue, EUR million 454.2 436.3 1 388.1 1 407.6 Organic growth1), % 4 -1 -1 0 Acquisitions and divestments, % 0 1 0 3 Foreign exchange rates, % 0 -1 0 -1 Total growth, % 4 0 -1 2 Organic growth adjusted for working days4), % 4 -2 -1 1 Operating profit/loss (EBIT), EUR million 56.5 35.5 16.4 108.3 Operating margin (EBIT), % 12.4 8.1 1.2 7.7 Adjusted2) operating profit (EBITA3)), EUR million 87.8 55.9 181.3 167.0 Adjusted2) operating margin (EBITA3)), % 19.3 12.8 13.1 11.9 Cash flow from operating activities, EUR million5) 44.7 58.2 193.4 198.1 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR million5) 551.9 900.5 551.9 900.5

Full-year outlook for 2025 updated on 15 September



Tietoevry expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -2% to 0% (revenue in 2024: EUR 1 879.5 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 12.7-13.3% (12.0% in 2024).



The profitability outlook includes a negative IFRS 5-related impact of approximately 1.1 percentage points on the adjusted operating margin (EBITA) due to the Tech Services divestment. The impact comprises the costs that the company was not able to allocate to discontinued operations prior to the closing of the divestment on 2 September, and transition services income after that date.

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments

2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability

3) Profit before interests, taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, goodwill and other intangible asset impairment

4) Company estimate

5) Cash flows combine the continuing and the discontinued operations; balance sheet comparative information not restated.

CEO comment by Endre Rangnes

Progressing with execution of our strategic priorities: customer first, growth and lean cost structure

"Our third-quarter performance was healthy with early signs of margin recovery. Our organic growth totalled 4% and adjusted operating margin 19.3% - this development was largely driven by revenue related to a court ruling in Tietoevry Banking. When eliminating the positive contribution of this revenue, underlying growth remained at -1%. On a positive note, our underlying margin improved to 15.2% from 12.8% year-on-year, with higher profitability in all businesses, following the execution of our cost optimization efforts. Tietoevry Care and Tietoevry Industry turned to growth whereas revenue development in Tietoevry Create remained negative due to continued challenging market conditions.

Following the successful divestment of Tietoevry Tech Services during the quarter, we are now fully focused on executing our strategic priorities. This marks a pivotal phase for the company, where we are driving forward with a sharpened emphasis on customer centricity, growth and a lean cost structure - anchored by a strong execution mindset.

To accelerate commercial impact, we have launched a comprehensive sales focus programme across business units. This initiative includes a new sales governance model, better aligning demand and supply of competencies for the benefit of our customers, as well as harmonization of CRM systems and targeted sales training. These efforts are designed to reinforce customer trust, strengthen the sales pipeline and enhance incentive effectiveness. Furthermore, our AI programme will help us adopt the best practices of embedding AI in both offerings and sales - and provide AI tools to improve internal productivity.

We are actively transforming our business profile to support sustainable growth and improved profitability. Our strategic focus is on expanding cloud-native and AI-enabled solutions. Our ambition for growth is higher than our current performance, and we are pursuing international expansion for our proven Nordic software solutions. Early market responses - such as our latest win in Catalonia, Spain - are encouraging, though we expect the full impact to materialize over time due to longer lead cycles in new markets. We remain confident in our direction and committed to delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

Our cost optimization programmes introduced earlier this year are progressing as planned towards the EUR 115 million target by the end of 2026. We achieved run-rate savings of EUR 75 million by the end of the third quarter - well in line with the ambition for this year.?

We are excited to introduce the next chapter of the company as well as our business plans at our Capital Markets Day in November. Reflecting on the active dialogue I have had with investors and across our stakeholder groups in the past months, we can be proud of our strong foundation, which comprises our long-term customer relations, relevant and renowned partners, market-leading vertical software assets, innovation capabilities and our talented people. This existing foundation combined with our clear strategy and relentless execution are the cornerstones of our future success."

Financial performance by segment

Revenue, EUR million Revenue, EUR million Growth, % Organic growth, % Adjusted operating profit, EUR million Adjusted operating profit, EUR million Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 Tietoevry Create 184.3 190.9 -3 -3 23.6 23.0 12.8 12.1 Tietoevry Banking 157.4 137.9 14 14 43.8 18.3 27.8 13.3 Tietoevry Care 54.8 53.3 3 2 17.4 16.8 31.7 31.6 Tietoevry Industry 64.0 61.7 4 3 12.4 10.1 19.4 16.3 Eliminations and non-allocated costs -6.3 -7.5 - - -9.4 -12.4 - - Group total 454.2 436.3 4 4 87.8 55.9 19.3 12.8

For further information, please contact:

Tomi Hyryläinen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 50 555 0363, tomi.hyrylainen (at) tietoevry.com

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

A webcast for analysts and media will be held on 23 October at 10.00 a.m. EEST (9.00 a.m. CEST, 8.00 a.m. UK time). Endre Rangnes, President and CEO, and Tomi Hyryläinen, CFO, will present the results online in English. The presentation can be followed on Tietoevry's website .

To take part in the questions and answers session after the presentation you will need to dial in by phone. You can access the teleconference by registering on this link . After registration you will be provided phone numbers, user ID and a conference ID to access the conference.

The event is recorded and it will be available on demand later during the day. Tietoevry publishes its financial information in English and Finnish.

Tietoevry Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses* Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry, as well as our digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. Our around 15 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tietoevry's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com