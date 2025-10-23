Bioz, Inc.: LICORbio Strengthens Global Research Engagement With Bioz Prime Badges and Bioz Content Hub

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the industry-standard AI citation solution built to showcase scientific credibility and drive supplier sales performance, is proud to announce its continued collaboration with LICORbio , a global pioneer in fluorescence imaging technologies. By integrating Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub into their digital ecosystem, LICORbio is elevating both customer engagement and internal sales effectiveness.

The integration of Bioz Prime Badges across LICORbio's product webpages provides researchers with direct access to peer-reviewed publications citing LICORbio's technologies. These interactive badges display citation snippets, images, and technique filters that allow researchers to instantly validate product performance in real-world applications.

"From a field team perspective, Bioz is an incredibly impactful resource. Our Ph.D. field application scientists use Bioz Prime Badges to quickly find relevant publications that closely match our customers' research areas. They can easily connect the dots and show how other researchers use our reagents, software, and Odyssey® Imagers to produce, analyze, and publish exceptional-quality data from similar applications," said Taylor Tunnison , Marketing Specialist II at LICORbio.

Beyond helping customers with one-on-one interactions, LICORbio's distribution partners leverage Bioz to showcase credibility on a global scale. The integration of the Maps feature further strengthens this global visibility by pinpointing where LICORbio's products are being used worldwide. This not only demonstrates LICORbio's broad research footprint but also provides potential customers with regional proof of successful applications.

"Our distribution partners really value the global perspective. With the Maps feature, they can show exactly where LICORbio's products are being used around the world, which reinforces confidence and validates our presence across international research markets," added Taylor.

The Bioz Content Hub provides a centralized, searchable library of publications featuring LICORbio's products, giving customers a powerful way to discover relevant applications. Internally, LICORbio's field teams often pull articles from the Bioz Content Hub to share directly with customers or highlight unique applications on social media platforms like LinkedIn, further extending the reach and impact of their research presence.

"One of the biggest advantages of Bioz is the user engagement it drives on our own website. By keeping researchers on our product webpages instead of redirecting them to external journal websites, we not only deliver better customer experiences, but we also nurture unique growth opportunities. Bioz helps us capture and retain that engagement in a way that truly benefits both our users and our business," said Katie Schaepe, Director of Marketing at LICORbio.

"LICORbio's adoption of Bioz is a perfect example of how suppliers can unlock the power of citations beyond just external validation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. Dr. Lachmi added that, "their field teams are using Bioz as a daily resource to strengthen customer conversations, their distributors are showing global proof points, and their marketing team is keeping customers engaged directly on their website. It's a full-circle implementation of publication-backed trust."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About LICORbio

Throughout its 30+ year history ,?LICORbio?has developed revolutionary fluorescence imaging technologies to address the growing needs of the global scientific community.?Today LICORbio offers complete, integrated solutions for quantitative protein research, immunocytochemistry, small animal imaging, 2D and 3D cell culture, and more. From innovative protocols and industry-leading imaging systems to powerful analysis software , affordable reagents ,?and world-class scientific support , LICORbio?continues to empower researchers around the world to answer difficult questions, make groundbreaking discoveries, and improve countless facets of human health.

