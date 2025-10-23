Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Interim report January - September 2025

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) shows record growth in income from property management and continued to report positive net letting during the third quarter. For the period January - September 2025, Annehem reported increased rent revenue of 9.2 percent and a growth in net operating income of 4.8 percent. The income from property management excl. currency effects increased by 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

January - September

Rent revenue increased to MSEK 225.5 (206.5)

Net operating income increased to MSEK 182.0 (173.6)

Income from property management excl. currency effects increased to MSEK 85.3 (75.0), and per share amounted to SEK 0.96 (0.90)

Income for the period increased to MSEK -6.0 (-18.2), and per share increased to SEK -0.07 (-0.22)

Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to MSEK -73.8

(-56.1)

(-56.1) The fair value of investment properties increased to MSEK 5,064.7 (4,696,8)

Positive net letting of MSEK 6.2 (13.2)

Net asset value EPRA NRV amounted to MSEK 2,752.0 (2,754.6), and per share amounted to SEK 31.10 (31.13)

"It is with great satisfaction that I note that Annehem delivers yet another strong quarter in a recovering property market. With a clear strategy, good momentum, and strong fundamentals, we are moving in the direction of our long-term financial goals." says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

The interim report and the presentation will be published on Annehem's website

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem Fastigheter is a growth company specializing in sustainable commercial, community service and residential in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 28 investment properties with a value of SEK 5,064.7 million and a lettable area of 215 thousand sqm as of September 30, 2025. The Company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 2020 with the ticker ANNE B and has a Nasdaq Green Equity Designation since May 2022. For more information, please visit Annehem's website www.annehem.se.