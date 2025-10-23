Ework Group AB: Ework Group publishes Interim Report, January-September 2025: Increased gross margin in a market dominated by uncertainty

Revenue for the third quarter decreased by 7 percent to SEK 2,990 M (3,227), while the gross margin strengthened to 4.2 percent (4.0), in line with Ework's strategic focus on more profitable business. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 28 M (39). The quarter was characterized by continued weak economic conditions, particularly evident in the Swedish market, as well as increased price pressure within the public sector. At the same time, several measures were implemented to strengthen competitiveness through improved scalability, intensified sales efforts, and the development of digital solutions. Several important framework agreements were extended or expanded, reinforcing the company's position ahead of a market recovery.

Third quarter 2025 compared to third quarter 2024

Net sales decreased 7?percent to SEK?2,990 M (3,227).

The gross margin increased to 4.2 percent (4.0).

EBIT decreased 29?percent to SEK?28 M (39).

The operating margin (EBIT) was 93 bps (122).

The operating margin (EBIT) in relation to gross profit was 22?percent (31).

Profit after financial items decreased 37 percent to SEK?21 M (33).

Order intake fell 7?percent to SEK?2,970 M (3,204).

The number of professionals on assignment averaged 10,373 (11,540), a decrease of 10?percent.

Earnings after tax and per share after dilution amounted to SEK?0.91 (1.49), a decrease of 39 percent.



Jan-Sept of 2025 compared to same period 2024

Net sales decreased 13?percent to SEK?10,101 M (11,603).

The gross margin increased to 4.1 percent (3.8).

EBIT decreased 21?percent to SEK?107 M (136).

The operating margin (EBIT) was 106 bps (117).

The operating margin (EBIT) in relation to gross profit was 26?percent (31).

Profit after financial items decreased 31 percent to SEK?84 M (122).

Order intake fell 10?percent to SEK?11,315 M (12,611).

The number of professionals on assignment averaged 10,702 (12,017), a decrease of 11?percent.

Earnings after tax and per share after dilution amounted to SEK?3.81 (5.6), a decrease of 32 percent.



