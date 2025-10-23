Blackbaud Unlocks New Features for UK Raiser's Edge NXT Customers

Empowering UK Charities with Smarter Fundraising Tools, Easier Compliance and Enhanced Donor Engagement

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, is excited to announce a suite of powerful new features for UK-based Raiser's Edge NXT® customers. This release includes the launch of Optimised Donation Forms, along with major enhancements to Gift Aid and Consent functionality, and a new integration with Constant Contact for smarter multichannel marketing. Together, these updates are designed to simplify online giving, strengthen donor engagement, and ensure compliance with UK regulations, all while streamlining data management and reducing administrative burden.

"These updates reflect our commitment to delivering smarter, more intuitive tools that help UK nonprofits deepen donor relationships, simplify compliance and raise more for their missions, all within a seamlessly integrated experience," said David Benjamin, chief commercial officer, Blackbaud. "We're proud to support organisations with innovations that make fundraising more effective and donor engagement more meaningful."

Optimised Donation Forms: Designed for Conversion

Blackbaud's newly launched Optimised Donation Forms are crafted to make giving easier, faster, and more impactful for both donors and organisations. These mobile-first forms are visually engaging, simple to embed, and fully customisable, allowing nonprofits to reflect their unique brand and mission while removing barriers to donation. Recent enhancements enable organisations to add campaign, appeal, and designation parameters directly to form URLs, improving tracking and donor targeting. Additionally, social sharing options and recurring gift prompts will help expand reach and encourage sustained support.

Mobile-first design improves accessibility and donor experience

URL parameters enhance campaign tracking and segmentation

Built-in A/B testing adapts forms to donor behavior automatically

Gift Aid: Make Every Donation Go Further

With Blackbaud's latest enhancements, UK charities can now seamlessly collect Gift Aid declarations through Optimised Donation Forms, unlocking an additional 25% on eligible donations from HMRC. This powerful integration simplifies the process for both donors and organisations by automating validation against HMRC rules, including address and declaration checks, and enabling direct submission from Raiser's Edge NXT.

Automated HMRC validation reduces errors and ensures compliance

Direct submission streamlines Gift Aid claims and saves time

Long-term documentation retention supports audit readiness

Consent: Empowering Donors with Communication Control

Blackbaud's enhanced Consent features are designed to help UK nonprofits build trust through transparency while maintaining full compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. These updates give donors greater control over how they're contacted, allowing organisations to tailor communication preferences across multiple channels and categories.

With the redesigned Consent tile in web view, nonprofits can easily manage opt-ins and opt-outs, view a complete history of consent responses, and customise messaging to reflect their brand voice.

Multi-channel consent options support personalised outreach

Full consent history improves transparency and donor trust

Streamlined workflows simplify GDPR compliance

Constant Contact: Smarter Marketing and Integration

To further empower UK nonprofits, Blackbaud has partnered with Constant Contact, an industry leader in nonprofit digital marketing, to deliver advanced multichannel outreach directly within Raiser's Edge NXT®. This strategic integration enables organisations to manage email, social media, and SMS* campaigns from a single platform, ensuring consistent and timely engagement.

Real-time data sync keeps donor profiles accurate and actionable

AI-powered tools boost campaign performance and efficiency

Segmentation and tracking enable smarter, targeted outreach

What This Means for Your Organisation

These enhancements equip UK nonprofits with the tools to convert more donors, claim more Gift Aid, respect supporter preferences, and streamline data management, so they can spend less time on admin and more time driving meaningful impact.

Learn and request a demo here.

*SMS features currently available in the United States only.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at https://www.blackbaud.co.uk/ or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

