Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Sep 2025: Investments continue to drive growth

Rental income increased 4 percent to SEK 3,243 million (3,115).

Operating surplus increased 4 percent to SEK 2,334 million (2,244).

Income from property management increased 12 percent to SEK 1,482 million (1,329).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 1,370 million (846), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 4.46 (2.75).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the third quarter:

- Wihlborgs once again reported a quarter of growth. During the third quarter, income from property management increased 11 percent and rental income increased 6 percent year-on-year. We had a good level of activity, with new lettings of SEK 66 million and positive net lettings of SEK 6 million. The strong leasing activity over an extended period will gradually fill the vacancies. We now see areas where the vacancy rate has bottomed out and occupancy is beginning to increase.

- During the quarter we received several confirmations that ESG elements have been fully integrated into our operations. The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark listed us as number one among listed diversified property companies in Europe and named us a global sector leader in our category. We have also qualified for CDP's (Carbon Disclosure Project) latest Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) A-list. Additionally, we reduced our energy intensity in all of our regions, completed the final inspection of our battery storage in Lund and signed two more sustainability-linked loans.

- While it is unclear when the economy will really pick up, there are some signs that market conditions are improving. Higher city centre parking revenue indicates higher footfalls in cities, the architects we engage are busier and demand for high-quality premises in good locations is strong. At the same time, we continue to invest in markets with population and employment growth, thereby driving our own development. This ensures that we are strong today while also well positioned for the future.



