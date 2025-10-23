SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Interim Report 1-9/2025: Revenue and operative operating profit down - financial reserves strengthen further

SRV GROUP PLC INTERIM REPORT 23 OCTOBER 2025 AT 08.30 EEST



SRV Interim Report 1-9/2025: Revenue and operative operating profit down - financial reserves strengthen further



July - September 2025 in brief:

Revenue decreased to EUR 159.7 (183.5) million (-13.0 %). Revenue was down in both business construction and housing construction.

Operative operating profit amounted to EUR 1.3 (4.5) million.Operative operating profit was weakened by the year-on-year decline in volumes, and the fact that revenue was recognised almost exclusively from contracting. During the quarter, infrastructure construction once again achieved a better margin than in the comparison period.

Operating profit was EUR 1.3 (4.5) million. The result before taxes was EUR -1.6 (1.7) million.

Equity ratio was 34.6 (34.5 9/2024) per cent and gearing was 64.7 (69.7 9/2024) per cent. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, the equity ratio was 50.7 (48.2) per cent and gearing was -17.3 (-6.0) per cent.

Financing reserves totalled EUR 106.9 (79.1 9/2024) million.

At period-end, the order backlog stood at EUR 931.3 (1,179.6) million. The sold share of the order backlog was 90.9 (93.5) per cent. New agreements valued at EUR 150.1 (273.9) million were signed in July - September.

In addition, the order backlog for service periods in lifecycle projects amounted to EUR 104 million.

The B2B customer NPS (net promoter score) was 72 (74) at the end of September.

January - September 2025 in brief:

Revenue was EUR 489.9 (536.7) million (-8.7%)

Operative operating profit amounted to EUR 3.2 (7.3) million with an operating profit of EUR 2.8 (7.3) million.

The result before taxes was EUR -3.4 (2.3) million.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.2 (-0.0).

New agreements valued at EUR 328.7 (625.2) million were signed in January - September.



Outlook for 2025 (specified)

During 2025, SRV's revenue and result will be affected by several factors in addition to general economic trends, such as: the margin of the order backlog and its development; the start-up of new contracts and development projects; geopolitical risks, including their related direct and indirect effects, such as material costs and the availability of materials and labour; and changes in demand. At the beginning of the year, private demand for new construction is very low in several segments. For this reason, there is significant uncertainty about the startup of new projects and their estimated revenue and margin accrual. ?

In 2025, revenue will mainly consist of relatively low-margin - yet also low-risk - cooperative contracting and, to a lesser extent, of competitive and negotiated contracts. The share accounted for by development projects sold to investors will remain low. The share of revenue accounted for by developer-contracted housing production will be very slight in 2025, as no new developer-contracted projects will be completed during the year.

Full-year consolidated revenue for 2025 is expected to decline compared with 2024 and to amount to EUR 650-680 million (revenue in 2024: EUR 745.8 million) (previously: EUR 630-680 million).

Operative operating profit is expected to be positive (operative operating profit in 2024: EUR 10.3 million).

President & CEO's review

"In the third quarter, business volumes remained low due to weak investor and consumer demand. Our revenue was down 13 per cent year-on-year to EUR 159.7 million and operative operating profit declined to EUR 1.3 million. Operative operating profit was weakened not only by the year-on-year decline in volumes, but also by the fact that revenue was generated almost exclusively by contracting, which has a lower margin than developed and developer-contracted construction. During the quarter, infrastructure construction once again achieved a stronger margin than in the comparison period. Although the result is in line with our expectations in this market situation, it cannot be considered satisfactory. However, we will survive the recession, supported by strong contracting revenue. At the same time, we are preparing for growth in construction based on our own project development, where we see significant opportunities to strengthen profitability.

Our order backlog remained on a par with the previous quarter and stood at EUR 931 million at the end of September. Projects recognised in our order backlog during the review period included the extension of the Myllypuro health and well-being centre, seven apartment buildings and two parking facilities to be built for the City of Helsinki in Maunula, and the completion of the Market Square Hotel in Oulu. The contracts for the completion of the Market Square Hotel were signed in September, and thus we were able to start up the finishing works for the hotel's operator Scandic and owner Balder.

In addition, SRV has projects valued at about EUR 1.1 billion that have been won or committed to with preliminary or development agreements, but which have not yet been entered into the order backlog. These include the Turku Ratapiha project, the next phases of the Helsinki Laakso Joint Hospital and the final phase of the Tampere University Hospital renewal programme construction project, next to which we are currently building a new building for child and adolescent psychiatry. SRV was selected for the development phase of the renewal programme in September. If realised, SRV's share of the cooperative project management contract would amount to an estimated total of about EUR 600 million, which would be recognised in SRV's order backlog as contractor agreements are signed for the different phases over the years 2025-2032. The project would not tie up SRV's capital and, if executed, would constitute a significant part of SRV's revenue in the coming years. It is wonderful that we can once again implement such an important hospital project in Finland and utilise the special expertise we have accumulated in several previous hospital projects, such as Laakso Joint Hospital and Bridge Hospital in Helsinki, Central Finland Central Hospital Nova and Jorvi Hospital in Espoo.

In September, we signed an agreement with CSC - IT Center for Science on the launch of the development phase of the LUMI AI Factory data centre project. We bring our strong expertise in the implementation of similar technically demanding facilities to the data centre project. The project's investment potential will be determined during the development phase by the end of the year. In order to be implemented, the project requires a separate investment decision from CSC.

In early October, we also won a new arena project when the City of Oulu selected the Raksila 2.0 business consortium formed by SRV and Trevian to build the Oulu Experience Arena and Environment project. The project will start with a two-year development and urban planning phase. The final decision on arena investment and construction will be made by the end of 2027. If carried out, SRV's share of the construction contract for the arena complex would be estimated to exceed EUR 100 million. This would be recognised in SRV's order backlog gradually and in stages from 2028 onwards. In accordance with our competition submission, a significant amount of other plots in the area will be reserved for SRV for further development.

In addition to great new projects, our position is strengthened by the fact that our financial position is strong and the number of completed, unsold apartments is low, most of which are currently leased. The company's financial reserves, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and undrawn credits, rose to EUR 107 million at the end of the review period. In addition to a sufficient order backlog and a high degree of control, solvency is an important factor for the company in an uncertain operating environment.

In the review period, we continued to promote lifecycle-wise construction. In September, we announced that we are the first construction company in Finland to calculate our corporate-level nature footprint. This was done as part of a research project in which we, together with the University of Jyväskylä and the cities of Espoo and Tampere, are developing nature footprint and handprint calculation for construction and urban planning.

With respect to the final months of the year, we do not expect to see broader recovery in the consumer and investor markets, although there are signs of improvement. However, we believe that we can still launch some development projects, and possibly developer-contracted ones, too. We expect the market to start growing from 2026 onwards, when positive wage development and declining labour taxation strengthen consumers' purchasing power and the halt in the decline in interest rates and housing prices no longer encourages people to wait to change homes. We expect growth to accelerate in 2027. We are preparing for the improving market situation by ensuring that we are optimally positioned in terms of supply. We will continue to strengthen our project development base and aim to make targeted purchases of plots, for example, during the review period, we acquired five plots in a central location in Kaleva, Tampere. As the number of residents in urban regions that are important to SRV increases and demand in different segments increases, we are prepared to launch new projects even on a tight schedule."



Saku Sipola

Group Key Figures

7-9/ 7-9/ 1-9/ 1-9/ 1-12/ (IFRS, EUR million) 2025 2024 change change, % 2025 2024 change change, % 2024 Revenue 159.7 183.5 -23.8 -13.0 489.9 536.7 -46.8 -8.7 745.8 Operative operating profit 1.3 4.5 -3.2 -71.0 3.2 7.3 -4.1 -56.0 10.3 Operative operating profit, % 0.8 2.5 -1.6 0.7 1.4 -0.7 1.4 Operating profit 1.3 4.5 -3.2 -71.0 2.8 7.3 -4.5 -62.2 12.0 Operating profit, % 0.8 2.5 -1.6 0.6 1.4 -0.8 1.6 Profit before taxes -1.6 1.7 -3.3 -3.4 2.3 -5.7 5.7 Net profit for the period -1.1 1.0 -2.1 -2.2 1.7 -3.8 5.3 Net profit for the period, % -0.7 0.5 -1.2 -0.4 0.3 -0.7 0.7 Earnings per share, eur 1) -0.11 0.04 -0.15 -0.22 -0.00 -0.22 0.18 Order backlog (unrecognised) 931.3 1,179.6 -248.3 -21.1 1,052.8 Equity ratio, % 34.6 34.5 0.2 35.1 Equity ratio, %, excl. IFRS 16 2) 50.7 48.2 2.5 48.2 Net interest-bearing debt 92.2 96.4 -4.1 -4.3 96.2 Net interest-bearing debt, excl. IFRS 16 2) -26.8 -8.8 -18.0 -9.2 Net gearing ratio, % 64.7 69.7 -5.0 65.5 Net gearing ratio, %, excl. IFRS 16 2) -17.3 -6.0 -11.4 -6.0 Financial reserves 106.9 79.1 27.8 35.2 79.6

1. In the calculation of earnings per share, tax-adjusted interest on hybrid bonds is deducted from the profit for the period.

2. The figure has been adjusted to remove the impacts of IFRS 16.

Significant events after the period

There were no significant events after the end of the review period.



Helsinki, 23 October 2025

Board of Directors



