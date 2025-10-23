Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-September 2025

QuarterJan-SepFull year
SEKm3-252-253-24202520242024
Net sales5 3275 5735 63216 87317 24622 759
EBITDA1 1091 1761 4313 6334 0505 110
Operating profit7378071 0782 5313 0053 721
Profit after tax9446028162 2982 3042 861
Earnings per share, SEK6.13.85.114.714.518.0
Operating margin, %141419151716
Book value, forest assets58 73158 41357 11258 73157 11257 843
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital7257309272 5853 0633 728
Net financial debt5 4965 3533 5435 4963 5433 397
Debt/equity ratio, %101061066
  • Operating profit for January-September 2025 amounted to SEK 2 531 million (January-September 2024: 3 005), which corresponds to an operating margin of 15 per cent (17). The decrease in earnings is due to two major maintenance shutdowns in Board and Paper and lower electricity prices in northern Sweden.
  • Compared with the second quarter, operating profit for the third quarter decreased by SEK 70 million to SEK 737 million, as a result of lower selling prices within Wood Products.
  • Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 2 298 million (2 304), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 14.7 (14.5). The Group's profit after tax was positively affected by SEK 395 million in the third quarter by the Administrative Court in Stockholm granting Holmen the right to tax deductions linked to the operations the Group previously conducted in Spain.
  • In January-September, own shares were bought back for SEK 1 298 million, equal to 2.0 per cent of the total number of shares.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2024 amounted to just under SEK 23 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


