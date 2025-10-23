Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-September 2025

Quarter Jan-Sep Full year SEKm 3-25 2-25 3-24 2025 2024 2024 Net sales 5 327 5 573 5 632 16 873 17 246 22 759 EBITDA 1 109 1 176 1 431 3 633 4 050 5 110 Operating profit 737 807 1 078 2 531 3 005 3 721 Profit after tax 944 602 816 2 298 2 304 2 861 Earnings per share, SEK 6.1 3.8 5.1 14.7 14.5 18.0 Operating margin, % 14 14 19 15 17 16 Book value, forest assets 58 731 58 413 57 112 58 731 57 112 57 843 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 725 730 927 2 585 3 063 3 728 Net financial debt 5 496 5 353 3 543 5 496 3 543 3 397 Debt/equity ratio, % 10 10 6 10 6 6

Operating profit for January-September 2025 amounted to SEK 2 531 million (January-September 2024: 3 005), which corresponds to an operating margin of 15 per cent (17). The decrease in earnings is due to two major maintenance shutdowns in Board and Paper and lower electricity prices in northern Sweden.

Compared with the second quarter, operating profit for the third quarter decreased by SEK 70 million to SEK 737 million, as a result of lower selling prices within Wood Products.

Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 2 298 million (2 304), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 14.7 (14.5). The Group's profit after tax was positively affected by SEK 395 million in the third quarter by the Administrative Court in Stockholm granting Holmen the right to tax deductions linked to the operations the Group previously conducted in Spain.

In January-September, own shares were bought back for SEK 1 298 million, equal to 2.0 per cent of the total number of shares.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2024 amounted to just under SEK 23 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.