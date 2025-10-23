Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
WKN: A40ZAL | ISIN: SE0023261300 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB (publ) reports Q3 profit before tax of SEK 41.5 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 41.5 million for Q3 2025, compared to SEK 33.8 for Q2 2025. Gross loans amounted to SEK 9.066 million, an increase of SEK 605 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1.389 million.

Highlights of Q3 2025:
• Profit before tax SEK 41.5 million (after tax SEK 33.3 million)
• Net interest income of SEK 160.8 million
• Gross loan portfolio of SEK 9.06 billion
• Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 30.1%


• Book equity per share of SEK 13.45
• Multitude Bank has increased its ownership to 29.5%

Lea Bank will present the results today at 11:30 AM. The presentation will be held through a webcast with CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, CFO Gard Haugen and Chief Credit Risk Officer Christian Svendsen.
To participate in the webcast, please use the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/DAcVfzeuZtA'si=o4QKhZl7ecwWj6nL

Financial reports can be found at our web page: leabank.se

Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Gard Haugen, CFO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se


Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7 044 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is information that Lea Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 07:29 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.